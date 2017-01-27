Making the Most of Home: New technology eyes consumers

I remember looking back to a day of pay phones, phones with long cords so you could talk privately in the next room and becoming ecstatic when they introduced car phones.

What will they think of next? How about store shelves that can actually monitor your shopping experience by monitoring your facial expressions all the while informing you about their products. Cloverleaf announced this new technology called “shelf-point,” which will engage customers in the shopping experience and help retailers make decisions as to what customers like and dislike.

The shelf will gather short-term information about customers in reference to their age, gender, race, etc… If this sounds a lot like candid camera, don’t be too alarmed. The company will only keep the information for short periods of time to gather information to bring you what they hope to be a more pleasant shopping experience.

So what’s the purpose, you might be wondering, in a shelf that videos your expressions. The hope is to determine if you are pleased with a new product’s packaging, price, availability, etc.

Testing has already been done to determine if this new technology can benefit consumers and retailers. By gathering information stores can change what consumers don’t like and increase their sales at the same time. After all, if consumers don’t like the product they generally won’t buy it.

Digital technology has advanced drastically in the past few years. The path of couponing has remarkably advanced from paper coupons to printable coupons, digital coupons and smartphone in-store scannable coupons.

Although consumers still use many of the older, tried-and-true coupon concepts, it will no doubt increase their savings as they take advantage of some of the newer technology that will be introduced.

Times are changing, and we can all benefit when we learn what’s new and how to maximize it for maximum benefit.

Next time you head to the store, put on smile. You never know what might be watching you. Who knows? Maybe this will cause consumers to be more aware of the way they react in public settings.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, television host, empowerment coach and best-selling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Haney Ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion and helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.