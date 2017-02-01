Jake Old: We’re in a golden age of music

For much of my life, if a song did not have a complex music structure, or at least thought-provoking lyrics, it was not “real” music to me.

I always thought the best era of music was the 1960s-80s. That’s when my favorite bands came of age, and it was always more enjoyable for me than the popular music of my youth and adolescence.

In recent years, however, I’ve come to adopt a stance that is wildly inconsistent with my music snobbery. I believe that we are living in a golden age of music, better than the aforementioned time period.

I know, whoa there horsie, but let me explain. My favorite bands are still mostly older bands who aren’t around, or in the case of The Rolling Stones, are defying nature by still being around. That doesn’t change my stance.

For someone like me, now is a great time to be a fan of older music. It’s never been easier to access music from any era. I have the entire discography of my favorite band — the Stones ­— sitting in my pocket.

But the real reason I think we are in a golden age for music is the diversity of music we enjoy today.

There is a greater amount and variety of music being created now than there has ever been at any point in our history. If you can’t find modern music that suits your tastes, you probably just aren’t looking hard enough.

Hop onto any music streaming or download service, and search for any genre you enjoy listening to, and odds are there’s going to be quite a bit that you’ve never heard, and probably even some that you enjoy. There will probably be sub-genres you didn’t realize exist.

I don’t just mean Top 40 hits. Independently recorded and produced music counts, too, and is often some of the highest quality music to be found. It’s easier than ever to put out an album independently.

If, somehow, against all odds, you listen to the billions of songs that have been made in the past couple of decades and can’t find anything that strikes your fancy, you still have access to the older hits.

Granted, this ease of access to music is not good for everyone. It’s extremely difficult to make a living as a musician. If it were easy, I would be doing it. Maybe you would, too.

Artists aren’t always properly compensated for the digital consumption of their music, and depending on the artist or band, live performances are not necessarily a lucrative moneymaker either.

The digital age has made it possible for many artists to eschew record labels, and that is good for everyone. No longer to we have to depend solely on gatekeepers to determine what should be published. A band can cut an album that no record executive thinks is worthy and just sell it themselves digitally, and even physically in many cases.

For the music listener, however, things have never been better.

I think I’ve made great strides in my music snobbery. But it’s a constant struggle. Just don’t ask me my opinion on modern country music.