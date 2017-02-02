Preacher's Corner: Let’s learn a little Christianity 101

If we truly love the Lord that way, then we’ll also love His church. After all, as the Apostle Paul states in his letter to the church at Corinth… “as you wait for the revealing of our Lord Jesus Christ, who will sustain you to the end, guiltless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is faithful, by whom you were called into the fellowship of his Son, Jesus Christ our Lord,” 1 Corinthians 1:7-9.

The church is the Bride of Christ – we who are truly born again should have the same excitement, preparation and anticipation as a bride waiting for the groom. And since we were called into fellowship, we should love the church as we love the Lord.

That’s where modern Christianity sometimes fails the test. When Christians claim that they love Jesus, yet are way too casual about being active with the church, it tests the real devotion they have to Christ. If I really love Jesus, I will love His church. If I am devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ, and not active and part of a fellowship of believers, I am being less than faithful to God who has called me into the fellowship of his Son.

Too many Christians today are far too casual in their devotion to Jesus Christ. This same attitude carries over into a lack of church attendance, participation, and using the spiritual gifts that have been spread among the church.

I asked several Christians why they liked their church. The answers might surprise you since nearly all the responses were nothing short of a laundry list of personal preferences. Here, in no particular order, are some of the reasons. “The preacher’s pretty good, and he doesn’t preach too long.” “I love the music program.” “All my friends go there, and we enjoy the coffee bar where we have Bible study.” “It’s close and convenient.” “The kids like the youth program.” “They have a daycare, and it gives us a chance to enjoy being with other adults without the distraction of our kids.” “It’s a big church, and I like big churches.” “It’s a small church, and I don’t like big churches.”

Out of all the people who responded, not one said that the reason they love church is that it is the gathering of believers (the church) where we can give honor and praise and glory to the Lord Jesus Christ. How disappointing.

Christians are supposed to be devoted to Christ and to the gathering of the saints. But authentic Christianity is hard. It demands all of you. It will cost you everything if you are to be a disciple of Jesus. It is much easier to wear a cross than to bear a cross.

Leonard Ravenhill was an evangelist of the past century who would say some of the most stinging truths to try to awaken and revive much of what he saw as modern Christianity as distant from true devotion to the Lord.

“Some women will spend 30 minutes to an hour preparing for church externally (putting on special clothes and makeup, etc.). What would happen if we all spent the same amount of time preparing internally for church – with prayer and meditation?” Ravenhill said.

What a thought. Spending time in preparation for when we come together as the body of Christ and show our love for Him by prayer and praise and by loving one another. You cannot sit in a service and claim you love Jesus while angry or contemptuous with someone a few pews away. The more you love Jesus, the more you’ll love others. The more you are appreciative of the grace you’ve been giving – the more you’ll give others grace.

No church is perfect. There are flaws from the pastor in the pulpit to the person sitting in the back row. But we are called into fellowship in spite of our many differences. And we are called to love the Lord our God above all. If we can do that, we will love His bride the church.

Dave Deppisch is pastor of the Barn Church in Mt. Juliet. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.