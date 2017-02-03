Life in the Golden Years: Reflections from a window

The sun is shining outside, and the window is alive with color and brilliance emanating through it. I look at the window as if I am seeing it for the first time. I realize the scene is of the Last Supper or the Passover meal, and it is extraordinary.

I know these people in the window. They are my neighbors, friends and relatives. Two senior citizens sit side by side. A family, mother, father and child are enjoying the repast. A wheelchair is evident and holds a handicapped person seated at the table. Two young adults are present. Do my eyes deceive me, or are there people of color sharing this meal. Could it be possible that all have joined to partake in this meal with Jesus? I do believe it is true. I do believe it is possible.

My eyes look ahead at the altar, where I direct my gaze and prayers. The mass begins and the rituals and prayers are said by rote. Sometimes, when our human needs are overwhelming we speak with our hearts and our souls, each in our unique plea for guidance, understanding, comfort and love.

So many of my neighbors and friends are here. People we see shopping, in our community or just passing by. Some are the faces of strangers who we have yet to meet. The time arrives for all the parishioners to offer a sign of peace to each other. We extend our hands, we smile and exchange our sincere desire for peace, for each other and all the world. This symbolic gesture reflects what we genuinely feel and display.

Then the moment comes when parishioners go to the altar to share in the feast. As the communicants proceed to receive the bread and the wine, the faces of humanity stroll by. There go several of the citizens who are in their twilight years, some walking slowly aided by a walker or canes. Here comes the family, one child in the arms of the father, the other holding the mother’s hand so tightly.

The teenagers follow down the aisle with their friends or family. Oh, what faces we see. Faces of all colors from all parts of the world are evident. They are all reverent in their procession and the desire to join in this meal. It is apparent they have come to our church, and we have welcomed them.

The light continues to shine through the stained glass window, and the images are reflected in a way that we all can relate to, the sharing with all who care to partake. I go back to my prayers, and now they are of thanksgiving and a sincere desire for peace.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.