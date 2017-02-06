John McMillin: Seniors exercise should include strength training

Claps said although many once thought that cardiovascular activities, such as walking, biking, swimming, riding, etc., were all seniors needed for continued quality of life, much recent research has pointed to the need for strength training as much if not more so than cardio only. As one researcher noted, “If you’re not strong enough to get off of the couch, there is not a lot of cardiovascular activity you can perform.”

The main problem is we lose muscle and the resultant strength as we age. Simple loss of strength is one of the major reasons behind many of the infirmities and incapacities of old age – and can be a primary player in our increased tendency toward falling, with all of its dire consequences. Even more alarming is the rate at which those muscle fibers that provide our ability to produce power – a combination of force and velocity – decline.

While traditional strength training, whereby you perform an exercise taking two to four seconds for the “work” phase and a similar amount of time for the return, may add some strength, an alternative method that prescribes faster motion during the “work phase” of an exercise can stimulate and help maintain or improve those upper-end fibers.

Claps further explained if you’re a senior, you…should not try this type of training until you have a solid basis of strength exercising behind you – anywhere between two weeks to two months.

Second, be careful as you get to the end of your range of motion that the weights don’t slip and you don’t “lock” your joints – elbows or knees.

Third, there is really no need to perform this kind of strength training each session. The ideal for most seniors would be two strength-training sessions per week – one with standard motion, one with the “power.”

Although power training has been successfully applied to seniors, those who are new to strength training might improve the safety issue by using resistance bands rather than weights or machines. Bands would be the safest equipment followed by machines and then free weights.

Claps said you could also perform power-type exercises with your own body weight. These could include push-ups even against a wall or counter, sit-to-stand, lunges, stepping onto a stair and back down and pulling hard on a door handle. Just make sure that your work phase is performed as quickly as possible. …There are many other reasons why seniors should strength train. Adding muscle can improve our resting metabolic rate, meaning we burn more calories at rest; can improve our cells’ abilities to better uptake glucose, thus reducing severity or potential of type 2 diabetes; improve bowel transit time, thus reducing the potential of colon cancer; improve blood pressure; and help manage the symptoms of certain forms of arthritis and fibromyalgia.

don't start any exercise routine without first checking with your doctor.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.