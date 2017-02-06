Letter to the Editor: Protections afforded for free speech

Do not think for one minute that I support Milo Yiannopoulos, banned from Twitter for verbally abusing one of the actresses in the recent movie “Ghostbusters.” He is a Greek-born English journalist and one of the editors of Breitbart News, a rather scurrilous news source, which publishes reports at the very least are questionable, at worst “fake” news or “alternative reality,” the flavor of the month.

However, this is not about Yiannopoulos or Breitbart. The incidents that occurred at the University of California at Berkeley on Feb. 1 should disgust us all, not only the incidents but the response by the university.

Freedom of speech is guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution, no matter how many would like to deny that right.

There was nothing wrong about a demonstration against the speech by Yiannopoulos, until a bunch of thugs started throwing objects and damaging property.

Yes, you are thugs as these are criminal acts that are not guaranteed by the Constitution. Not only did you commit a crime, but you also denigrated the purpose of the demonstration by your acts.

I was more than disappointed by the UC’s reaction cancelling Yiannopoulos’s speech. The university should never back down due to the actions of thugs or politicians, for that matter.

The purpose of a university is to promote the free exchange of ideas to the students and to the public. The university failed on this critical purpose.

I have always believed that everyone should have the right to express their opinions, even if those opinions are diametrically opposed to my own.

For one thing, I am not omniscient, and I just might learn something. Also, if those opinions are so ludicrous, the expression of said opinions can be discounted.

We are living in rather trying times, and I have been getting very irritated by the attacks on the media. The media is far from perfect, but without it we lose every ounce of freedom we have.

We need the media to question our leaders, government, etc. If that media is discredited to the point that no one trusts it, we must then listen to our leaders as paragons of truth.

I hope this never happens, because none of our leaders are not paragons of truth.

Frank C. Newbell

Lebanon