Notes from the Southwest Corner: A sea story: Cayuga XO

It was 1980, a Tuesday in May. The Amphibious Squadron 5 staff “message” meeting was held at 0800 aboard the USS Belleau Wood (LHA 3) moored in San Diego. Staff members briefed Capt. James McIntyre. As usual, I sat next to the chief of staff, making me the last to report and never having to say much as others, eager to impress the commodore, pretty much covered everything.

With the briefings completed, the commodore spoke, “I need a volunteer. If you would like to volunteer, raise your hand.” Keeping with the military advice of never volunteering for anything, everyone kept their hands firmly at their sides. Finally, I muttered to myself, “What the heck?” and raised my hand.

I met with the commodore after the meeting. He was surprised because I was the only one out of the two dozen in the meeting who could qualify for the assignment. There were only two lieutenant commanders on the staff and one, the material officer had ships in overhaul needing constant attention. I was the other.

Cmdr. John Kelly, the commanding officer of the USS Cayuga (LST 1186), needed an executive officer. The commodore explained the executive officer had a breakdown and was taken off the ship to the Navy hospital in a strait jacket. The problem was compounded because the ship was beginning the arduous month-long Amphibious Refresher Training on Monday.

Meeting with Kelly later that morning, I was deemed acceptable. I reported aboard on Thursday morning.

It was a mess.

The executive officer is responsible for the daily operations and being the gateway for all administrative functions of the ship. Not very much had been done in either regard for about six months.

Granted, it had been a rough six months. A Philippine enlisted man had hung himself in fan room while the ship was in the yards in Long Beach. Protests by the Philippine community there had created significant moral problems and negative publicity for the ship.

A boatswainmate had been killed in a replenishment exercise when a line parted and a block and tackle had hit him in the head. The first lieutenant was under investigation for irresponsibility in causing the accident.

After I was escorted to my cabin, which doubled as the XO’s office, I found at least six months of paperwork, including requests for promotion, leave, etc. in the in-box.

Shortly afterward, I began what should be the daily “messing and berthing” inspection and found out none had been done within memory of the crew. The galley and mess decks were filthy and the berthing spaces were worse than that.

After lunch, I met with the department heads and discovered little had been done for the necessary paperwork or planning for the upcoming critical training.

I pretty much breathed LST for the next five weeks. My workday began at 0530 and ended around 2000 or later every day, including weekends. It was one of the most arduous periods of my 22-plus years in the Navy. That’s saying a lot.

It was also one of the most satisfying. The ship passed refresher training. The administrative burden had been brought up to date. The galley was sparkling and sanitary, and the mess was given good ratings for quality of the food. The berthing spaces were clean and orderly, even earning thanks from the crew.

The captain requested I remain the executive officer, a requirement for selection to command at sea, but the Navy assignment process had a permanent relief on the way.

Four quartermasters with whom I worked closely as navigator wrote a letter to the commodore requesting I stay. To me, that letter was the best compliment of all.

Of course, they might have written it because they were by my side as we stood in down the San Diego channel on what I knew was my last turn at navigator. Making standard reports of the ship’s position to the captain on the flying bridge via the voice tube, my last one was just before the pilot took over for docking the ship:

“Hold the ship on track; nearest shoal water 200 yards off the port beam.” Then I added, “Nearest bar 600 yards of the starboard quarter.”

The six-week tour is not on my official record, but it was one heck of an XO tour.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon.