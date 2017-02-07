Xavier Smith: Lesson learned, Falcons

I’m not a hater of greatness or any other reason people come up with as to why someone wouldn’t like a player and franchise as successful as Brady and the Patriots. I just don’t.

I digress. I watched a season of HBO’s Hard Knocks a couple of seasons ago featuring the Atlanta Falcons. For anyone who doesn’t know, Hard Knocks follows a select NFL team as they prepare for the upcoming season. The series is raw and shows the professional and personal aspects of the game, including off-field situations.

The Falcons season of Hard Knocks was one of the more memorable seasons, which chronicled then-rookie Devonta Freeman, Matt Ryan and veteran/former Falcon Roddy White.

It was White who delivered the most important message of the series, in my opinion.

White, in conversation with a teammate, described the difference between a young player and a seasoned veteran – how they view the game and opportunities. White said young players tend to have an “I’ll get it next time” or “I’ll have another chance” attitude, while older players have an “I need it now, because there may not be a next time,” mentality.

Former Tennessee Titan and current 104.5 The Zone 3HL co-host Blaine Bishop echoed White’s sentiments on-air following the Super Bowl. Bishop also described how he felt after the Titans came up short in Super Bowl XXXIV against the St. Louis Rams.

Bishop said it was almost like losing a family member and something he’ll never get over. He said the feeling of getting so close to achieving a lifelong goal and coming up short haunts players, and imagined the feeling would be worse for Falcons players, who lost in historic fashion.

As the Falcons collapse started to unfold, I sat watching thinking about White’s words and the importance of taking advantage of the situation. I don’t think the Falcons as a whole had that attitude.

That’s what makes taking advantage of a situation so difficult – we hardly understand the magnitude of something until it’s over or we don’t recognize we’re not taking full advantage of an opportunity.

Sunday’s game set the record for the largest deficit overcome to win the Super Bowl after the Falcons surrendered a 28-3 lead. In the midst of the game, it’s hard to see how single plays make a difference in the outcome.

However, once the comeback is complete you see the collection of mistakes – penalties, dropped interceptions, quarterback sacks and questionable play calling – that tell the story of a failed mission.

In life, hindsight is 20-20. It’s easy to look back and pinpoint where we made mistakes, but it’s harder and more important to be in the middle of a situation or opportunity, look around and take advantage.