Ruth Correll: Wilson Master Beef Program begins soon

There will be eight classes, which will begin March 2 and conclude March 30. Nearly 12,000 Tennessee cattle producers participated in the original program, making it one of the most successful beef educational programs in the country.

The sessions will provide opportunities to gain knowledge in current beef cattle management practices that are important to the profitability and sustainability of the industry. There are also benefits of networking with other producers, Extension specialists, researchers and industry representatives.

Pre-registration is required, and there is limited space. You can pre-register by calling or visiting the UT-TSU Wilson County Extension office at 615-444-9584 or 925 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon or by emailing acorrell@utk.edu. The cost is $160. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture provides $100 scholarships for those who qualify. To qualify for the scholarship, be current on your Beef Quality Assurance certification and have a TAEP producer number. We can help with both of these qualifications.

Beef Quality Assurance is a national program that raises consumer confidence through offering proper management techniques and a commitment to quality within every segment of the beef industry. Nearly every state in the U.S. has an active BQA program.

State BQA programs are voluntary, locally led and administered through organizations such as state beef councils, land grant universities and state cattle associations. BQA is not a “government” program.

BQA principles are based on good management practices that are standard operating procedures designed to meet the United States’ food production system’s needs. BQA programming focuses on educating and training cattle producers on the issues in cattle food safety and quality. It also provides tools for verifying and documenting animal husbandry practices.

A Beef Quality Assurance class will be held March 6 in the School Exhibits building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The class is open to anyone wanting to be certified or needing to be recertified. Class will begin at 6 p.m. Registration is requested by calling 615-444-9584 The cost is $20 for Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association members and $40 for non-members. Certification is valid for three years.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension Office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson.

Agricultural Market Summary

Cattle Market Trends

Feeder steers, unevenly steady, averaged $104-$148; Feeder heifers, unevenly steady, averaged $101-$126; Slaughter cows, $2 to $3 higher, averaged $51-$54; Slaughter bulls, $1 to $2 higher, averaged $77

Grain Market Trends

Corn: March futures closed at $3.65 a bushel, up 3 cents. Soybeans: March futures closed at $10.27 a bushel, down 22 cents. Wheat: March futures closed at $4.30 a bushel, up 10 cents.

Through its mission of research, teaching and extension, the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture touches lives and provides Real. Life. Solutions. ag.tennessee.edu. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or acorrell@utk.edu.