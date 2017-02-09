Dear Abby: Spreading love makes Valentine’s Day delight

My advice to others, particularly singles, is to take a page out of St. Valentine’s book and focus not on yourself, but on others.

Every year on Feb. 14, I give everyone I encounter a kiddie Valentine, and every year at least one person is delighted. I have been doing this for the last 20 years and my St. Valentine’s Days have been happy because of it. It’s amazing the difference that focusing on giving rather than receiving can make. (And it works any day of the year.) — KID AT HEART

DEAR KID: I couldn’t agree more with your positive philosophy. Reading your letter lifted my spirits, and I hope it will bring a smile to my readers as it did for me. Thank you for sharing.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at dearabby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.