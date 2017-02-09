Thumbs of the Week: Community takes Polar Plunge

Thumbs up to the Lebanon City Council, for it’s approval of a donation of $42,900 to the Empower Me Center. Empower Me serves 492 special needs children in the Lebanon Special School District. The group plans to build a permanent home after it operated from the James E. Ward Agricultural Center since its inception. Empower Me was unable to use the facility last summer due to the Wilson County Expo Center construction. The council recently approved the rezoning of 26 acres on South Hartmann Drive for the group’s future home. The new facility will consist of a 37,000-square-feet community recreational building, recreational sports complex, complete with a splash pad, playgrounds, sports court and the Miracle Baseball Field. It will also house independent living cottages on the property.

Thumbs up to Mt. Juliet police, for launching the Safe Return Program for vulnerable and special needs people. The voluntary registry that will assist officers in quickly locating people with special needs or vulnerabilities who wander away or go missing. The department’s Safe Return program is a registry that can provide pertinent and critical information regarding a loved one, which will aid law enforcement in identifying an individual should they wander from their home or come in contact with police. The registry is available, but not limited to, children or adults living or frequently visiting Mt. Juliet who suffer from autism, Down syndrome, dementia and Alzheimer’s. Family members can register their loved one online at mjpd.org, under programs.

Thumbs up to Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank, for signing up to be the presenting sponsors for the 34th annual Phoenix Ball. The premier black-tie event will take place June 3 at Cumberland University.

Thumbs up to Mardi Gras partygoers, for helping with fundraising for Sherry’s Run at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday. The second annual Mardi Gras at the Capitol event featured plenty of music and fun, along with a cash bar, live and silent auctions and a photo booth. The Mardi Gras at the Capitol is formerly known as the Low Country Boil, which was started years ago by the Shamrock Society. All proceeds from the Mardi Gras at the Capitol will be used locally to help Sherry’s Run meet the needs of neighbors who are battling cancer.