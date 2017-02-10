Life in the Golden Years: Spring will surely come

The snow has reached record proportions, and travel was hampered more than a few times.

Many have weathered the storm and look forward with eagerness to the coming of good weather, blue skies and the rebirth of our earth.

This cycle is unending and sometimes not appreciated, except when we experience a long, harsh winter.

This coincides with our lives if we look closely to the hard, dark times we all witness and live through. Though we think the darkness will never lift the ray of hope and light does come through. We endure what we must at the time and with faith and a willingness to look ahead, we all can anticipate some joy.

Life is mirrored in nature and the subtle and the not so subtle occurrences leave a distinct mark on of lives and on the earth that we inhabit.

We can endure the long winters with the lack of sunshine and the clouds of approaching storms, and again we realize that the daylight will bring the soft clouds and blue skies and we begin again.

We welcome the promise of spring with the returning birds from their winter vacations in a warmer climate. We welcome the sight of the buds pushing through the earth and the soft changes of leaves showing on the branches of trees that were naked all through the winter season.

Nature has a way of reminding us of the never-ending promise that each season will come and humans will somehow forget the struggle of the season before.

Some of us will embrace the new season with renewed anticipation of good things to come. Others will remain mourning the past season with all its darkness and refuse to throw open the curtains, open the windows and let in the sunshine. Each season has a unique intention and we should appreciate the differences and enjoy the benefits we can derive from the transition from one season to the other.

Sometimes it is difficult to embrace the changes both in our lives and in the constant changing of the seasons.

There is in my mind a comparison to the two and only through acceptance can we appreciate and learn to live in harmony with the changes.

It is not always easy, but I try the best.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist for The Democrat. She writes about life in the golden years.