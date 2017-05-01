Notes from the Southwest Corner: Coming home just like old times

I’m winging again, this time in the right direction.

When you read this, I will most likely be over Texas. After all, the Lone Star state is almost 800 miles of the 2,200 or so I will cover.

For me, it will be a nostalgic trip. I sort of planned it that way. Of course, Eddie and Brenda Callis and about 60 of their classmates created the opportunity. The Lebanon High School class of 1962 is celebrating its 55th reunion Saturday.

You see, I always wanted to be a Blue Devil. I am glad I went to Castle Heights. Going there was one of the best things that ever happened to me. Since the class adopted their Heights classmates from across town, I finally realized my dream of being a Blue Devil.

That’s the driving reason for me to come back home, as if I needed one.

There are people I hope to visit, too many to mention here. There are places I wish to revisit.

I will drive down Denny Road past our old “lake cabin,” recalling fishing, skiing, picnics and swimming off the dock where there is a wonderfully cool water spring.

I will detour around the square several times to relive movies at the Capitol and Princess theaters; the courthouse clerk’s office, the men whittling and the shopping center of my youth. I will circle West End Heights, once a collection area for family and friends. I will drive out Franklin Road past where Henry Harding and I fly fished for brim and sunfish, wading in Spring Creek wearing old sneakers and swim suits with fish stringers trailing behind us.

I will look to see if the pond at the old Wilson homestead just past the creek is still there, where we fished off the dock and where I took the header on ice to finish off knocking out my front teeth. Thanks, Henry and Jim Harding.

I will also visit Nashville and Vanderbilt. I will sit in stands where Mike Dixon and I used to sit on the right field hillside watching The Commodores lose a lot on sunny spring afternoons.

This time the winning Commodores will be playing Missouri. If I can fit it in, I may attend a Nashville Sounds game, not because of the team, but because Sulphur Dell and the Nashville Vols were at the heart of my learning to love the sport.

I will go to Cedar Grove and Wilson County Memorial Gardens. There are many, many people I know there, including both sides of my family and friends. If lucky, I will stop a worker on a riding mower to tell him tales of my push mowing the same plots and how we used a pick and shovel to dig graves in the hot, humid summers.

Baird Park is a requirement for me. Little League, Babe Ruth, American Legion and fast-pitch softball kept me there and out of trouble for a significant portion of my youth.

I will drive out Trousdale Ferry Pike to stop in the parking lot of the small brick radio station, now WANT FM and WCOR AM, where I was once a multi-tasked deejay.

My trip will be laden with nostalgia. Even though I don’t feel old, a hallmark of old is family, friends, and nostalgia occupying a great deal of my time.

There are folks who will not make it to the class reunion. At our age, there are many reasons. I will miss them. But I will enjoy sharing old times with old friends.

When I leave, I will not have done all I wished to do, visited all of the people I wished to see, or stopped at all of the places dear to me. That’s the way it always is.

I will wonder about today’s youth of Lebanon. Will they want to go to more glorious visions of success? Or will they realize they are living in a treasure. Sure there are other towns with similar worth. But theirs, like mine has been, is Lebanon.

These 10 days back home will not be enough. I will never get enough of coming back home.

But it will be a good trip. I’m looking forward to it.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.