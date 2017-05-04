Sinclaire Sparkman: Be humble in personal prayer

For years I had no idea that my mom, dad, grandmothers, grandfathers, aunts, uncles, sister, cousins, etc. said prayers for me. I guess I kind of knew, it just wasn’t present in my mind. Then I became a teenager and started to do, shall we say, dangerous activities. Nothing too crazy, just normal teenager hooplah, but I realized one day that I was pretty lucky to have escaped those years with my life intact.

I don’t think it was luck, though. I believe the prayers of my family covered me from danger time and time again.

Now, prayer is not confined to Christianity, we must note. Stripped of a religious context, a prayer boils down to a solemn request or expression of thanks, according to the dictionary on my Mac computer.

Most definitions of prayer will include that a prayer is a petition to God or other deity, but even religions that aren’t strictly focused on a deity, like Buddhism, incorporate prayer into their practices.

Now, Buddhism is a broad religion with different spurs of belief, and I don’t claim to be an expert and I have never practiced Buddhism. From what I understand, those strange statues only represent an idea behind the practice of living and are not to be misinterpreted as something to worship. The prayer in Buddhism is more of a way to deepen spirituality than to reach out in reverence of a certain deity.

Prayer is also written for us in a number of religious practices. Recite the words and you’re done for the day.

So, then, what is a prayer, anyway?

Prayer happens when we humble ourselves, focus our thoughts and send requests and thanks to the heavenly realm. We make ourselves known to God so that our relationship grows and amazing things start to happen.

Throughout my experience as a Christian I have learned that humility is a mindset that gains us access to the spiritual realm. Once you can position your heart to that place of modesty you open yourself to all kinds of gifts and possible changes.

Submission is vital to prayer. I’m not talking about living in a state of false humility, either. It’s not about calling yourself names or taking your salvation for granted. Submission means opening yourself to hear and you’re not showboating whatever it is that is personal between you and God.

Prayer is meant to happen in quiet places with no one around.

I know praying corporately also has its merits, but we’re talking about personal prayer here.

What we most often pray about are things that we need, or things that we hope for, and that is perfectly fine. What we also know is that prayer is a time to give thanks. A grateful heart makes a cheerful person.

Humility allows us to focus our energy to put in the request to the heavenly realm. Taking ourselves to the place of submission strips away the pride that can destroy a prayer before it even starts.

In Christianity, prayer is vital to the upkeep and continuation of the relationship with God. In modern times, prayer is often seen as more of a conversation than a recitation of a chant that may or may not be meaningless. Prayer is an open conversation with God.

Prayer is an opportunity to press in to the world around you and send your energy around things that need to change. Prayer let’s God know your experience and how your mind works so He can honor you with gifts and support.

If you don’t pray then God can’t get to know you.

Thursday was National Day of Prayer. I am glad that our country and leaders of government have a day to find humility and focus on those heavenly requests as well as give thanks for the freedom that allows us a space to worship, no matter the religion.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com and follow her on Twitter @wilsoncoreports.