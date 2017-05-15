Across the Miles: A few thoughts on Mother’s Day

Her idea was influenced by Ann Marie Jarvis, a young Appalachian homemaker who, starting in 1858, had attempted to improve sanitation through what she called Mother’s Work Days. She organized women throughout the Civil War to work for better sanitary conditions for both sides, and in 1868 she began work to reconcile Union and Confederate neighbors.

Two years after Ann Marie Jarvis’s death on May 9, 1905, her daughter, Anna Marie Jarvis Reinoehl, began work to establish Mother’s Day to commemorate the anniversary of her mother’s death. Mother’s Day was first celebrated as a holiday in West Virginia in 1910.

In 1912, Anna Marie Reinoehl trademarked the phrases “second Sunday in May” and “Mother’s Day” and created the Mother’s Day International Association.

A proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day was signed by

President Woodrow Wilson on May 14, 1914.

Today, Mother’s Day is celebrated throughout the world, the specific dates varying from country to country.

And well we should honor our mothers. If you are a member of the human race, your mother brought you into this world. There is no other relationship so unique as mother and child. A mother begins to experience an intimacy with her child many months before it is introduced to the rest of the world. In a strange way, a mother gets a head start on everyone else. It makes for the deepest affections and the greatest of heartaches.

So here’s to mothers everywhere.

Throughout the trials of human history, mothers have cried enough tears to fill the oceans and burned an equal amount of midnight oil. In the home, mothers have, historically, been the last to turn out the lights and the first one up at the crack of dawn.

Mothers have defended the weak and challenged the strong. Mothers have settled more conflicts and negotiated more peaceful solutions than all the world’s diplomats. Mothers have held more families together than any other influence. And no power on earth can heal a scrape or bruise or wounded feelings like a mother’s tender kiss.

The light in a mother’s eyes can immediately inspire confidence. And in an instant, those same eyes can say, “You do that again, and I’ll mash your mouth.”

There is no combination of toughness and tenderness in this universe like that of a mother. Mothers always seem to know how and what to do and how…to do without.

Mothers are masters at the art of balancing. How they balance home and family and finances and work in today’s world is a wonder to behold.

It is only fitting that we all stop for one day in the year and give mothers their due.

Nine years after the first official Mother’s day was celebrated, Anna Marie Reinoehl began a campaign against the commercialization of Mother’s Day. She would spend the rest of her life and all her inheritance on that cause. She was especially against Mother’s Day cards, which she said had become a substitute for personal letters.

Maybe she was on to something there. I mean, a card is nice, but why use someone else’s words to say what you want to say?

If your mother is still living, why not write her a letter and tell her how much, and why you love and appreciate her?

And if your mother has gone on to her reward, may I suggest a prayer of thanks and praise for all the best her life represented.

Jack McCall is a regular contributing columnist to The Hartsville Vidette and The Lebanon Democrat. His new book, “Mansions in Your Memory,” can be purchased at D.T. McCall & Sons in Lebanon.