Notes from the Southwest Corner: Hangs out, far and near

You can take the boy out of the country but you can’t take the country out of the boy.

That’s even if he was ready to leave.

Growing up, as mentioned before, I was conflicted about Lebanon and Middle Tennessee. I thought they were too country. I wanted to get away fast and far, but I wanted Lebanon to remain my home.

I was mixed up, of course, and since have referred to Lebanon as “Brigadoon,” “Utopia,” and “a slice of heaven.” I now realize country ain’t all that bad, and I am an ole country boy. The bluegrass music I shunned, listening only to Minnie Pearl, Grandpa Jones and Lonzo and Oscar (long before anyone had even had an inkling of how popular “Hee Haw”” would be) is now one of my favorite genres.

My wife is an extraordinary woman. Maureen has elegant taste in just about everything (well, maybe there’s an exception of a husband choice). She is a gourmet cook, giving me wonderful, tasty and even healthy meals daily. She loves fine-dining experiences. In fact, our getting to know each other in 1982 was centered on great places to eat. She loves the theater, movies and the symphony. She has immaculate designer taste as our home is both comfortable and attractive.

I like all of that, too. But I also like my hangouts, out-of-the-way havens not on the high end of elegant, like basic. I was planning to visit a few during my failed trip back home.

I have sought them out in my far-flung living as a Naval officer. The Butterfly Stand Bar of 1970 Sasebo, Japan remains one of my favorite out-of-the-way little places. The Lighthouse, the Tavern and the Black Pearl were dingy little escapes of delights when I was stationed in Newport, R.I. in the late 1960s.

One of my favorite haunts was the Duck-In in Virginia Beach, Va. The basic and really good seafood “shack” hung out over the shallows on the Chesapeake Bay side of the Atlantic’s Lynnhaven Inlet. After parking, a walk across sand and a long wooden slat ramp was required to reach the wood structure on stilts into the bay. The view, especially at night, was enchanting.

The Dixie Chicken across the street from Texas A&M’s North Gate was a frequent stop for me. They served cheddar cheese, onion and jalapeño peppers. A 5-gallon glass jar was up front was full of saltine crackers. Those, along with beer, soda and water was the entire menu. Rickety wood chairs on unfinished pine tables hosted Texas 42 and moon domino games.

The Sand Dollar Restaurant on the north shore of the St. John’s River, across from the Mayport Naval Station in Jacksonville, Fla. was basic practically all-fried seafood and a great down-home setting. Another classic was Whitey’s Fish Camp, a rambling wooden shack inland 30 miles southwest from downtown Jacksonville. My cousin Bill Prichard told my wife when he took us there 33 years ago Whitey changed the oil in the cooking vat once a year whether it was needed or not. However, I can’t remember having any better fried catfish and hush puppies.

My list is lengthy, too much so to continue here, except for three.

The Station Inn behind Union Station is a late addition to my Tennessee haunts. It came into being a decade after I left. Today, it is located in the Gulch behind Nashville’s Union Station, a bluegrass joint with simple, good fare for listening to some of the best bluegrass in the world. It had more atmosphere before the condo development, back when it was surrounded by gravel parking lots and small businesses in small, breeko-block, windowless buildings. Amy Beth Hale’s recent post about the Inn made me regret my missed trip home even more.

But what about Lebanon haunts? Once there was Winfree’s. Once a Sunday dining place, I went two or three nights a week while at MTSU and working at WCOR. By then, they had a shuffleboard game by the wall, which would now look across Winwood Lane to the Rite Aid store. Simple fare, beer, good pizza, and better people and good times. Sadly, it’s gone.

But to be honest, if you give me one place to hang out it would be wherever James Cason is working the bar. He’s like a big brother to me and an expert on the Goat Man.

Jim Jewell, a retired Navy commander lives in San Diego but was raised in Lebanon. His book, A Pocket of Resistance: Selected Poems, is now available through Author House, Amazon and Barnes and Noble online. Jim’s email is jim@jimjewell.com.