Jake Old: Celebrating a great night in world of sports

Most importantly, the Nashville Predators took a 2-1 lead in the NHL’s Western Conference Finals. Also important, my favorite basketball team, the Los Angeles Lakers, got the No. 2 draft pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

I’ve written about the Predators for about the past 27 weeks in my column, and I’ll come clean, I stole the idea from my colleague, Xavier Smith. When his favorite college basketball team, the University of North Carolina Tarheels, was marching through the NCAA tournament, he provided in his column a weekly update on how the tournament was going. I don’t know why or how, but it brought the team good luck.

So, I figured, why not see how much luck I might be able to bring my team? It’s working thus far.

Tuesday night’s hockey game just about gave me a heart attack. The goalies for both teams were having strong games, and for a time it seemed like it could be one of those situations where the first team to scratch would come away with the win.

Nashville was down 1-0 going into the third period, but they kept getting the puck in front of the net and seeking out rebound opportunities. After they tied the game, they had two more potential goals taken off the board thanks to goaltender interference.

This set up the dramatic game-winner by Roman Josi with less than three minutes left in the game. The win extended Nashville’s home playoff winning streak to 10. They have yet to lose a game at Bridgestone this postseason, and I and many other Predators fans will be rooting hard for that streak to stretch to 11 on Thursday night for game 4.

Meanwhile, in New York, the NBA had its annual draft lottery, which is cruelly held just before a playoff game. Fans of basement-dwelling teams can get excited about their future, then get the reality check that is the Golden State Warriors super team steamrolling everything in its wake.

The teams who don’t make the playoffs — and other teams if draft picks were traded — each have a certain chance to win one of the top three draft picks.

The Lakers were once a storied franchise, and it has only been seven years since their last championship. But everything since that last championship has been a disaster.

After Jerry Buss, the greatest owner in the history of professional sports, passed away in 2013, his kids took over the team, and it has been an unmitigated disaster.

They broke team records for losses as former superstar Kobe Bryant’s body broke down and he limped into retirement. The 2015-16 season was a wash because it was devoted to the Official Kobe Retirement Tour, perfectly encapsulated by Kobe’s last game, when he took 50 shots and scored 60 points.

With the terrible records should come the reward of a high draft pick and a promising young player, but even that was jeopardized by management.

Thanks to trades from several years ago, the team was in a situation where if they did not get a top three pick this year, they would not only lose the pick this year, they would also lose their first-round pick in 2019. For a bad young team trying to rebuild, that would be devastating.

Fortunately, there was plenty of good fortune to go around for my favorite teams. Maybe there’s a little bit of luck left in the tank for Thursday’s game.

Jake Old is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at jold@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewsroom.