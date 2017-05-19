Lamar Alexander: Hagerty should be the US ambassador to Japan

I’m here today to strongly and respectfully recommend to the committee that it approve the president’s nomination of Bill Hagerty to serve as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

In 2013, when Bill Hagerty was the commissioner of economic and community development for Tennessee, he gave a speech entirely in Japanese at the American Embassy in Tokyo. Now, I’ve looked it up, there have been 16 United States ambassadors to Tokyo, a very distinguished group since World War II: a five star general, two former Senate majority leaders, a former vice president of the United States and a former speaker of the House, the daughter of a former president, and so far as I know, none of them were able to do what Bill Hagerty did in 2013 when he made that speech entirely in Japanese at the American Embassy in Tokyo.

That’s just one reason why I think Bill Hagerty is one of President Trump’s best nominations.

He was born in Tennessee and graduated from Vanderbilt University. He was associate editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review. He worked as a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. During his final three years there, he lived in Tokyo, and he served as senior executive managing their clients around Asia.

He was selected by President George H.W. Bush to be on his staff. There, he worked on trade, commerce, defense and telecommunications issues.

He was a White House fellow.

He was founder and chairman of a company in private life that became the third largest medical research company.

He founded his own private equity and investment firm.

From 2011-2015, he was the commissioner of economic and community development for Tennessee, and in that role, working with Gov. Haslam, secured $15 billion in capital investments and 90,000 jobs for our state. Two of those years, Tennessee was the No. 1 state for economic development and the No. 1 state for job creation through foreign direct investment.

He is a distinguished Eagle Scout. He was head of a capital campaign for the Scouts.

He served on the board of the Far East Council of the Scouts, encouraging growth of Boy Scouts throughout Asia.

One way he intends to continue that mission is that his two sons, who are here today, will join their respective troops in Japan following his confirmation.

And his wife, Chrissy, would want me to quickly add that there are two aspiring Girl Scouts in their family who will have their time to do that, too.

It’s not only one of the best positions but one of most important.

There’s a reason why we’ve had such a distinguished list of ambassadors since World War II, including our former [U.S. Senate] Majority Leader Howard Baker Jr. from Tennessee.

Mike Mansfield, another former majority leader who was ambassador, used to say in every speech he made that the Japanese-American alliance is the most important two-country relationship in the world, “bar none.”

Ambassador Mansfield said that so often that Americans in Tokyo used to refer to our embassy as the “Bar-None Ranch.”

If you’ll permit a little parochialism, Mr. Hagerty comes from a state, Tennessee, that has the most important relationship with Japan of any state, “bar none.”

That began about 40 years ago. I remember President Carter saying to me as a new governor and to the other governors, “go to Japan, persuade them to make here what they sell here.” Off we all went. During my first 24 months as governor, I spent three weeks in Japan and eight weeks on Japan-American relations. I explained to Tennesseans that I thought I could do more good for our state in Japan than I could in Washington, D.C.

That turned out to be true – Nissan, Bridgestone, Komatsu, other companies came. By the mid-‘80s, we had about 10 percent of all the Japanese capital investment in the United States. This has continued. Nissan and Bridgestone have North America’s largest auto plants and tire plants in Tennessee. And, with Mr. Hagerty’s help, Bridgestone, as well as Nissan, decided to locate its North American headquarters in our state.

So, Bill Hagerty, if approved by the committee, would go to Japan not only able to speak the language, but having lived and worked there, and understanding how close ties between Japan and the United States can create bigger paychecks for Americans, as well as for the Japanese.

So, my hope is that the committee will promptly approve his nomination and that he will soon be on the job and his children will be in their respective Scout troops in Japan.

Thank you very much for allowing me to come this morning.

Lamar Alexander represents Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.