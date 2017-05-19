Making the Most of Home: Grocery store markdowns could take on new face

Chances are you have rounded the isle or stood patiently to grab that discounted item and rack up your savings. This common procedure could be phased out and replaced with a new automatic system called Wasteless.

Wasteless will automatically determine the markdown based upon the expiration date of the item and will scan accordingly. You might be wondering, how will I know the price of the item if it doesn’t have that infamous red sticker? Stores that incorporate this system will have a shelf tag that shows the price points based upon the expiration date. Not only will this Wasteless system waste less food, but also less time as employees can devote themselves to other tasks. Billions of dollars are wasted every year on out-of-date food that cannot be sold. The goal is simply what the name says – Wasteless.

Consumers will definitely experience the benefits as they are able to save money on foods that are still good. Whether for immediate use or to stockpile the freezer, consumers can most assuredly benefit from these discounts. Consumers need to remember coupons can still be applied to marked down items.

A markdown does not affect the coupon use as retailers are reimbursed from the manufacturer for the coupon value. The store markdown simply applies to a store loss and in no way affects the value of a used coupon. In this way consumers can really rack up the savings.

Currently stores are trying out this new markdown technology anonymously to see its benefits in whole. Chances are the system will be tweaked before it is revealed to consumers which stores will be using Wasteless technology on a regular basis. As a consumer you can watch for this new technology to appear on store shelves.

Undoubtedly, you may see less markdown crews and more multiple price point tags on shelves. One thing to be aware of is of course scanning errors.

Without that clearance tag, it is quite possible many a potential markdown might not get properly entered in the computer system. So stay aware of your savings, and experience Wasteless discounts at your favorite store.

