Phil Valentine: McConnell needs to get his act together

“I don’t know how we get to 50,” he said, referring to the votes needed to pass repeal and replace. You don’t know how you get to 50? Then what in the heck are you doing in charge of the Senate?

Potomac Fever is an insidious malady. To date, there is no known cure. Some people are more susceptible than others. We try to inoculate newly minted politicians heading for the confines of the Beltway, but even that has shown to be ineffective.

Once the fever hits the transformation is swift and, in most cases, permanent. The only remedy is to remove those afflicted from the contaminated area.

That’s exactly what needs to happen next year. You say you can’t get to 50 votes on repealing and replacing Obamacare, Sen. McConnell? Do tell who are the senators who can’t get there? We need to start now grooming their replacements.

This is something John Boehner never understood. Maybe he understood it but just didn’t care. Crying John couldn’t get it through his Scotch-pickled brain that the only reason the Republicans were put back in charge of Congress was to get rid of Obamacare.

It’s interesting, isn’t it, that when Obama was in office and the veto threat meant any repeal would surely fail, the House voted six or seven times to repeal Obamacare. Once they had both chambers and the White House, they could not bring themselves to vote even once to repeal it. Yes, we got a repeal-and-replace bill out of the House, but it was a watered-down version of pure repeal. It also was dead on arrival in the Senate where mealy mouth Mitch is doing everything he can to deep-six it.

“We’re going to put a study group together,” McConnell said. A study group? Are you serious? You’ve had seven years to put together a study group. You should have a replacement bill ready in your coat pocket, for crying out loud. The fact that he doesn’t proves one salient point. McConnell and entrenched establishment don’t want to get rid of Obamacare. They either see it as entitlement that they’re afraid to touch, or they want to continue to use it to fundraise.

Let’s face it, if this Congress is not going to get rid of Obamacare, what was the point in putting Republicans in charge? Yes, I know there are other issues for which they could be useful, although I haven’t seen much action from them since Trump took office. It’s frustrating to watch the will of the people be ignored, so we have a couple choices. We either rock along like we are or we root out the remaining RINOs in Congress. The problem is there are so many Republicans in name only that it might prove to be an insurmountable task.

We need to start with the low-hanging fruit. Bob Corker, of Tennessee, and Jeff Flake, of Arizona, are up next year. They both need to go. Sens. Bill Nelson in Florida and Joe Donnelly, of Indiana, are two Democrats in Republican states. So are Claire McCaskill, of Missouri, Jon Tester, of Montana, Heidi Heitkamp from North Dakota, and Sherrod Brown from Ohio. And Joe Manchin is probably as good a Democrat as one could ask for, but he’s still a Democrat and West Virginia is overwhelmingly Republican.

This is a great start. If we’re going to drain the swamp, we first have to get Mitch McConnell’s foot off the drain.

Phil Valentine is a nationally syndicated talk radio host. Find him at philvalentine.com.