Randall Hutto: Summer affords lots of Wilson County activities

It’s officially summer break for our teachers and students, and the fun is about to start. June is an exciting month full of activities for all Wilson County residents to enjoy.

Once again, the National Junior High Finals Rodeo will return to the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. The week of June 18-24, more than 50,000 junior-high students and their families from around the world will come together to compete in various competitions. These competitions range from barrel racing to bull riding and more.

Also taking place in June at the Ag Center, Fiddlers Grove will also hold its annual Kidz Camp. The event allows children 6-16 years old the opportunity to experience Fiddler’s Grove first hand. Children will have the opportunity to take classes in sewing, basket making and wood burning.

Summer time is also a great time to check out all of the outdoor activities Wilson County has to offer. Cedars of Lebanon State Park is full of trails, wildlife and even offers a swimming pool. Don Fox Community Park, Long Hunter State Park, Charlie Daniels Community Park and Watertown Community Park also offer plenty of outdoor experiences to keep families active while on summer break.

Summer is also a great time to check out a good book. The Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown libraries offer an endless amount of books from which to choose. Whether you are headed to the beach or are just in the mood for sitting on the front porch, our libraries ensure the best books are available to you. The libraries also hold summer reading programs so the entire family can enjoy reading together.

Whatever your interest, Wilson County is sure to offer plenty of activities to keep families active while on summer break.

Congratulations to all of our students and teachers on another successful school year.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County.