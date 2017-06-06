Xavier Smith: Whitlock is wrong, again

In case you missed it, NBA star LeBron James’ California home was reportedly vandalized with a racial slur – that one – right before the start of the NBA Finals. James spoke about the incident, indicating he nor his family was not at the home at the time.

“Hate, in America, especially for an African-American, is living every day,” he said. “Even though it’s concealed most of the time . . . it’s alive every single day. And I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually. It’s kind of one of the first things I thought of. And the reason that she had an open casket is because she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as the hate crime, and being black in America. No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. And we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society, and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

Whitlock took exception to James’ remarks and took it upon himself to respond.

“Racism is an issue in America, but it is primarily an issue for the poor. It’s not LeBron James’ issue. LeBron James, whether he likes it or not, or whether people close to him are telling him or not, has removed himself from the damages and the ravages of real racism. He may have an occasional disrespectful interaction with someone – a disrespectful inconvenience,” Whitlock said.

There’s a lot to digest here.

First, I’m not a fan of telling a victim, regardless how “big” or “small” the crime committed was, how they should feel in the aftermath. Whitlock essentially told James he should not feel like a victim because of his income.

Whitlock’s comments continued to the point where he said James has so much money that nothing – or “normal” issues – should bother him. If that’s the case, Robin Williams would have been able to beat Lewy body dementia, the second most common neurodegenerative dementia after Alzheimer’s, which ultimately led to his suicide.

Whitlock’s preposterous ideology is only further dispelled when you look at the death of former University of Miami and NFL great Sean Taylor, who died from a home invasion in 2007 as he attempted to protect his family.

Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s income or status didn’t prevent him from being arrested on false charges at his own home in 2009 in Massachusetts.

Whitlock’s remarks were trash. Plain and simple.

It doesn’t matter if someone whispered the N-word in James’ ear or spray painted every home he owns with the word, it still is hatred and racism.

Whitlock is wrong to diminish the plight of millions to thousands simply based on income.

