Life in the Golden Years: Good works in action

The bright blue color complimented each who wore it. Young and old, they were ready to complete their mission.

What did WWW stand for? Worship Without Walls is an annual day of service outside the church walls. It represents a theme and mission of the Providence Methodist Church in Mt. Juliet. Pastor Jacob Armstrong and director of outreach Jeff Loper have, for the past several years, organized and executed the annual fete in our area.

This year, there were 20 ministries sent out May 7 to minister the community. There were 900 people who offered their service to the people of our area.

We at Saddlebrook were the recipients of a meal of fried chicken, baked beans, rolls and dessert, including bottled water. They provided 135 meals. The volunteers arrived ready to allocate the meals to those who came to pick up the dinners, and to those who were homebound, meals were delivered to their apartments. They conducted their mission with competence, care and joyful service.

On this day, volunteers were sent out in the community doing 60 projects, some of which included distribution of school kits, painting homes, gardening, improving handicapped facilities, assistance at Brooks House and also the distribution of hygiene kits for the homeless. These were the working missions of people who acted out charity and service. If they attended church, they might have heard a sermon on charity and serving, but they acted out in the community the very word of the best sermon, and the result is more powerful and meaningful.

We at Saddlebrook were extremely grateful for the generosity of the group, and I am sure the other recipients of such kindness were equally pleased to be served by this group of caring people.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.