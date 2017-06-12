Notes from the Southwest Corner: Gone but not forgotten

As I write my penultimate column, I keep thinking of a line from Bob Seger’s “Fire Lake.”

“…I’ve got so much more to think about / Deadlines and commitments / What to leave in, what to leave out.”

With only one more column to go, I find myself regretting what I have left out.

Invariably, I unintentionally will omit someone from my list in this column – I also keep wondering if all of you readers are getting tired of this long goodbye. This week, I want to thank people who have helped me in many ways.

Thank you readers who offered kind words over these ten years. A bunch of folks have sent information on subjects covered here, but I was unable to get back to them. I especially remember Andy Womack sending me photos of 1956 and 1957 Little League teams.

I already mentioned special folks who had an impact on my writing. I must mention coach J.B. Leftwich again.

Coach taught me how to be a good reporter first and how to be a good columnist second. He was a stickler on journalism rules, grammar and spelling. He taught me how to make up pages and work “hot” type. He taught me what to report and just as importantly what not to report. He named my first column, “Sports Gems” (Heights’ newspaper, The Cavalier). He was instrumental in putting in my first journalism job, cub reporter for Fred Russell and The Nashville Banner.

And we exchanged views on all things journalism up until he passed away.

Did I mention J.B. and my father were best friends, and our families were so close we might as well have been kin?

There are friends who have been most supportive. Pete Toennies here in the Southwest corner has always made me feel like I was doing something right.

Alan and Maren Hicks, and their daughter, Eleanor, have encouraged and flattered me, both most helpful when it comes to my writing. Alan, Maren and I met at Vanderbilt many years ago and remain close. Alan and I have participated in many schemes for sports events, especially those involving Vanderbilt, sailing and other maritime events of interest, and dining out.

I have often mentioned Eddie and Brenda Callis, Henry and Brenda Harding and Mike and Gloria Dixon for their continued support. They all made my trips back home so much easier, and all were a constant in refreshing my memory, providing fact checks, and often suggesting great column topics.

Now I’m at that point where I will have to decide who to keep in this column and who to leave out. I apologize to the many who will not make it here but will remain dear to me in my heart for all of their support.

There are several I cannot omit. It’s pretty obvious one will be my wife, Maureen. In addition to being a supportive critic, a terrific editor and a positive force in my writing, she has had to put up with more stuff than you could imagine. I can be a difficult person when writing.

My sister, Martha Duff, my brother, Joe Jewell, and Cara Neggers, Joe’s wife, all have helped me in oh so many ways, often providing insightful ideas about what I have done and where I should be going. Martha and Joe served double duty after our parents passed away. They became my research sources, providing answers to half-forgotten reflections of mine, or correcting my bad memory. Carla is a genius when it comes to writing, and her successful novels are evidence.

Blythe and Sarah, my daughters and better writers than I, offered words encouragement and insights when I needed it most.

Finally, as if you might expect, are my parents, Jimmy and Estelle Jewell. The joy they expressed when someone would complement a column gave me perhaps my greatest reward. They both gave me stories and my mother was an encyclopedia when it came to all things family and all things Lebanon. I called her almost every week to ensure I had my facts straight.

I have written on several occasions about “the fabric of Lebanon.” To me that fabric is alive and powerful. Mother and daddy revealed that fabric to me and were oh so much a part of it. They continue to me my inspiration.

Only 499 down and one to go.

