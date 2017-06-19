Notes from the Southwest Corner: ‘…Such stuff as dreams are made on’

The end.

Actually, it’s not the end, but just another fork in the road.

It doesn’t feel like The Democrat and I have been creating this column for almost 10 years. I’ve mentioned before my writing here is the longest I have ever held one job if we count my Navy tours as different jobs. So I guess from that perspective, it has been a long time.

Going down this road has been a wonderful journey for me. The Irish innovative novelist, George August Moore once wrote, “A man travels the world in search of what he needs and returns home to find it.” This column has allowed me to do exactly that. I returned back home and remained in the Southwest corner. I also found many things special.

I found reconnections with friends back home. I reconnected and connected with kin. I made new friends in Lebanon and others who still call Lebanon home. My connection with Castle Heights grew stronger.

More so, I think I found myself, or at least what is important to me. I understand there is an underbelly to Lebanon I do not see nor do I care to see. I have been allowed to see, past and present, the good things making Lebanon special. Coming back home has always been on the upside.

I am a lucky man. I have had the good fortune to have many and diverse careers. I had 11 Navy tours in 23 years. Only two were shore tours, great duty, but not on the sea, which was my third home. Counting Navy tours, I’ve had 30 jobs in 73 years and lived in 26 different places.

Now, it’s time to get down to the last words. Obviously, I’ve had many farewells. None were easy. This ride on page 4 has been a special ride, my longest ride, and as Shakespeare wrote “such stuff / As dreams are made on.” It is perhaps my toughest farewell.

I suspect at some time I will be back in these pages in some fashion if The Democrat allows me to do so. I know I will be returning to Lebanon as much as possible. But for now, it’s goodbye. Perhaps it’s better to say aloha, not goodbye. What is now considered the Hawaiian word for both hello and goodbye actually means “affection, peace, compassion and mercy.” It’s more open ended. It seems to fit.

I began here with the idea of reminding Lebanon folks just how special they are and giving them an idea how this expatriate compares back home to the Southwest corner. What I came to realize is that both places can be what we make them. I find both enchanting.

Is there a difference? Of course, there are differences. For me, the biggest difference is people, or perhaps character. Maureen and my friends in the Southwest are the finest available. They are true, loyal, supportive, and understanding. Most of Maureen’s are lifetime friends, her being a native and all. Many of my Southwest corner friends come from my Navy experience. They are surface sailors, submarine sailors, aviators, SEALS and even Army. Telling sea stories or war stories is much apart of our character as friends. That’s about the only difference I can discern between my friends out here and back home.

However, I remember Lebanon as sort of this large community of friends. Even those who competed in business or politics seemed to put those aside when it came to their relationships. When I come home, I still see that camaraderie, something that is sorely missing in both business and politics today. Most of my contact in Lebanon is with people within 15-20 years of my age. You know, older. I can’t say this community friendship exists in the Lebanon now controlled by younger generations. I hope so.

I hope these columns have reached the younger set and induced them to strive for that kind of culture, that kind of friendship.

Lebanon is a beautiful place. Even though I will not be writing about that beauty here, I will not quit thinking about it, and as A.E. Houseman wrote in “Requiem,” one day we all can say, “Home is the sailor from the sea.” I will come home again.

La fin.