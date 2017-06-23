Life in the Golden Years: Life enfolds

It is a wonder to watch the way nature prepares us to witness a simple flower opening from a bud to a full beautiful blossom. So it is with life. Each day, a little more is revealed to the ultimate stage. We can experience the pleasures of each day enjoying what enfolds for us with wonderment, sometimes anticipation, more often than not, wanting to know what life holds for us. We cannot rush the process. We can learn and enjoy and discover and react all in good time.

I have learned not to anticipate what the future may or may not have in store for me. I have learned if we do not live in the day, in the very presence of what is, we can miss some of the simple things in life that will pass so quickly and cannot be recaptured. We cannot live in the past and recapture the comforting vignettes of life, some wonderful, some painful, some life threatening. Reflection is a way to summarize the way we have lived and know how many people have touched us or we have touched.

I know it is necessary to go back and be aware of our journey for us to learn what we have accomplished or still need to do. I know it is important to make the most of our life’s experience to share with others and have a positive effect on those we love and those with whom we come in contact.

I know I have been truly enriched by some of the people who have come into my life. There are times when family, friends and those passing through have left an imprint that will remain with me until my memory can no longer recollect. Until that time I will cherish and nurture these memories.

So like the beautiful blossom that goes through the natural phases from the beginning of a bud to the inevitable ending of losing it lovely petals, we somewhat evolve through a similar process. Each year, we diminish in our physical stature, losing the glow in our cheeks, the spring in our steps, the strength in our bodies.

Hopefully we realize an increase in our spiritual and emotional component and have acquired wisdom to utilize in our declining years. It is in the living that is important, and each day and every stage contributes to the whole to make this existence worthwhile.

Linda Alessi, of Lebanon, is a regular contributing columnist. She writes about life in the golden years.