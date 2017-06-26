Nathan Miller: PTSD affects more than just combat veterans

According to mental health professionals at Cumberland Mental Health Center in Lebanon, it’s not unusual for anyone following a trauma or life-threatening event to have reactions such as upsetting memories, anxiety, or interrupted sleeping habits.

If a person suffers these reactions and they persist or get worse, it’s entirely possible that he or she may be experiencing PTSD.

June is nationally recognized as PTSD Awareness Month in an effort to make the nation and even our local community more familiar with the definition, cause and effects of this emotional disorder.

PTSD has taken center stage in the U.S as frequently reports are published about combat veterans experiencing severe emotional disorders following their personal involvement in battlefield or combat situations.

But it’s important to recognize PTSD is not restricted to only those who have been engaged in combat.

This is an emotional or mental health disorder that can essentially affect anyone who experiences a traumatic event in their life.

It is normal to have stress reactions after a traumatic event which may include a change in emotions and behavior but help should be sought if these changes last longer than three months; cause significant sadness; or disrupt routines at work or home.

Symptoms of PTSD may disrupt a person’s life and make it hard to continue with daily activities.

There are four types of PTSD symptoms, including reliving the event; avoiding situations that remind you of the event; negative changes in beliefs and feelings; and feeling keyed-up, which is also called hyperarousal.

PTSD can affect sleeping habits, make one avoid crowds for fearing danger, may keep one from associating with friends or enjoying personal relationships, may make it difficult to concentrate on matters at work or at home or may cause one to be startled by loud noise.

For more information about PTSD or for help in dealing with this emotional disorder or to learn about what counseling services are available, call Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Services at 877-567-6051 or visit vbhcs.org.

Nathan Miller is director of Cumberland Mental Health Center in Wilson County, an agency of Volunteer Behavioral Health Care. VBHCS is the parent nonprofit organization that oversees mental health centers providing services in 31 counties across Middle and Southeast Tennessee and the Upper Cumberland Region.