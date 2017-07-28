Ann Haney: Vacation planning with discounts

What I have found to be true more times than not is people continue to do the same thing in a year with hopes, but nothing happens. It is often said that continuing to do the same thing over and over, getting the same result is referred to as insanity. Unfortunately, this insanity never leads to a hoped-for vacation.

Recently, I have had the blessing of taking my children on a summer vacation each month during the summer. How did I do this, you may be asking? The answer is simply choosing to do something different expecting a different result. I might add, this is the first year I have been able to travel like this with my children. Finding a travel group that pays to travel is the first step to experiencing these family memories. This is how I paid less than $400 for a four-day, three-night trip to New Orleans at a four-star hotel with a brunch excursion included.

What about food and tours you might be asking? After all, these things cost, as well. Well, the savings doesn’t stop there. Once the trip is booked it’s time to find deals for food and tours at your chosen location. This is where groupon.com can be a big benefit to savings in these areas. I personally planned my trip, then located restaurants within the vicinity that offered discounts. Some examples included $36 for $60 worth of food, $10 for $20 worth of food. These are just some food examples, and they vary greatly from fancy restaurant to sandwiches, pizza and more.

Tours can be found greatly discounted, as well. Usually these are by groups of two or four, but can be individual as well. Just to give you one example, my two children and I took a two-hour historic tour for a total of $24. That is roughly $8 each and well worth every penny. In regard to deciding on whether to take a tour or move about your destination on your own, let me say a tour guide is well worth your investment. Tour guides offer expertise and historical data to the trip that you might otherwise not know about.

Let me just say, continuing to put off the family vacation or partner get away you have longed for will continue to pull at your heart year after year. I can honestly say this year has brought me fulfillment and memories I wish I had learned of many years ago. Looking back is not the answer, but continuing to move on with what I know now will continue to change my life and that of my children forever.

“But, I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead…” Philippians 3:13.

If you need more information on how I changed my mentality from “Someday, some way to this way, right now,” contact me for more information. My heart is to see families experience what I missed out on for many years, but I am blessed to be experiencing in the now.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney ministry’s vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.