Xavier Smith: Rides, runs and ‘rithmetic

August signifies many things in the Wilson County – the start of another school year, the end of months and months of football droughts and the return of the beloved Wilson County Fair.

To me, August signifies the opportunity to cover great things happening in our school system, long nights on Fridays after football games and the hundreds of pictures myself, along with other Lebanon Democrat staff, will capture at this year’s Wilson County Fair.

I officially began my Lebanon Democrat career at the beginning of August three years ago, so my first year everything that happens during this time of year was brand new. Last year, it felt more like a burden to no longer have my Friday nights for the next few months or get back in the swing of things relative to a new school year.

However, this year feels different.

I can’t wait to follow the major high schools this football season, especially with some great storylines. How will Wilson Central rebound after a mass exodus of seniors? Will Lebanon’s tide begin to turn under first year coach Chuck Gentry?

Will Watertown continue to build on its established winning tradition after losing several key players? How will Mt. Juliet fare after facing Glencliff, Overton, Lebanon, Wilson Central and Gallatin in its first five weeks of the season?

This year also feels different with the buzz created by the upcoming total solar eclipse, which will occur on the only Monday of the Wilson County Fair, August 21. The fair will hold its own special event for the eclipse, expected to bring thousands of people to Wilson County for the once in a lifetime event.

Like most people, I don’t know what to expect with the eclipse. I just know it will be a memorable experience and I hope people enjoy it, whether with family, friends, coworkers or others.

I urge everyone to follow safety guidelines and procedures during the eclipse, as well. This event will only occur once in our lifetime and I don’t want people to suffer for the rest of their life for a total eclipse expected to last less than three minutes.

This year also has the makings of a great one for the Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District. Although population and enrollment has increased, I have no doubts that teachers, administrators and staff will maintain the level of excellence that has made Wilson County one of the best places for education in the state.

August also marks the beginning of the end of year. We have less than five months in 2017 (don’t worry if you haven’t fulfilled your resolutions because there’s still some time left).

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.