Making the Most of Home: The buck stops here

Kroger led the way with this policy change as early as last year. However, Tennessee shoppers, especially in Middle Tennessee, still experienced this until February when Middle Tennessee stores were the last to end the doubling coupon phenomenon.

This did not come as a surprise to Kroger shoppers, but they held their breath and enjoyed the extra savings as long as they could. Frustrated shoppers threatened to stop shopping at Kroger and diverted all of their spending to competitor Publix. This did not change Kroger’s mind, nor did consumers hold true to their statement.

What we did see was Kroger increasing the value of its ecoupons to be more competitive with paper coupons, which could be a threat for the paper coupon industry in the near future.

It should come as no surprise with Kroger’s cutback on doubling that its competitors had nothing to lose by following suit, and that’s just what they did. Publix has now joined Kroger in regard to the “no doubling” that consumers had enjoyed for many years. Middle Tennessee was again the last location to be affected by the new policy.

I guess we can call it the blessing where the buck stops. Both Kroger and Publix have made changes to keep shoppers from becoming overwhelmingly frustrated with this new policy.

In regard to Kroger, it increased the value of their digital coupons, and with Publix we are seeing more buy-one-get-one-free deals than previously. As always, Publix offers many of the same digital coupons on its website for consumers to take advantage.

Although this news comes as an expected disappointment, consumers should not have too much trouble adjusting to the stores’ policy regarding coupons. Ecoupons have never doubled in its value and therefore remain pretty much consistent with how consumers use them. No doubt this is going to be a huge savings for both Kroger and Publix as the double discount they were giving was an in-store markdown not refundable by manufacturers.

Well I guess change was about to come sooner or later. At least for Tennesseans, we can count our blessings it came later and accept the fate of the double coupon.

