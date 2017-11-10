Dads2dads: Focus spotlight on courage

It goes without saying that the current administration in Washington, has certainly upended tradition. Politically, most of us sit at opposing poles or somewhere in the middle. Some of us see and hear behavior that grates against our morals or sensibilities. Others of us interpret these words and actions as shaking up the establishment – of countering governmental inaction, even lethargy.

Stand up, speak up

The president has his supporters and detractors. It would not be a stretch to say he has his friends and his enemies. Sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s who. Recently, senators who disagree with his words and/or actions have stood up publicly to voice their opposition to him. What may be more unusual in this case is that these particular antagonists are members of the president’s own political party.

As you read this, you will certainly either defend or decry their actions. It is our right as citizens to speak up when we disagree with any official at any level. However, for senators who are members of the same party as the president, we believe it takes some courage to stand up and be heard among colleagues who remained seated and silent. We don’t have to agree with these senators who have condemned the president’s behavior and abilities. However, let’s face it—even when we see or hear something offensive to us, it’s much easier on the nerves and stress level to remain silent than to speak up.

Courage comes at a cost

We dads strive to teach our sons and daughters to be honest, to have the courage to express their beliefs even when those beliefs run counter to what’s popular or trendy. Dad, you want your son to take a stand when he sees a bully in action. You hope your daughter will speak up if she hears someone tell a lie or calls someone a degrading name. Don’t we all want our children to be models of integrity and courage – even when we know they may pay a price?

A teachable moment

Most teenagers may not be particularly interested in politics. They have a lot more urgent matters to consider. However, when we see examples of real courage, whether in government or anywhere else, we ought to consider it a positive quality. We have the right to agree or disagree with a person’s position. The fact, however, that individuals put themselves in jeopardy by standing up and speaking out has to be considered admirable. It’s a quality of character worth teaching.

Tom Tozer and Bill Black are authors of “Dads2Dads: Tools for Raising Teenagers.” Like them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter @dads2dadsllc. Contact them at tomandbill@dads2dadsllc.com.