Linda Alessi: A few words about Jimmy

I was 7 years old and still recall the feeling that came over me. He came and sat beside me and began to ask me questions. “What are you doing all by yourself on the stoop? Where are your friends? Why are you looking so sad?”

Here was a grown-up man asking questions and waited to hear my answers. He listened, really listened. I explained my friends were not out to play that particular day, and I was feeling lonely. He said when he felt lonely he would get out a piece of paper and pencil or charcoal and draw pictures. Right then and there, he had me. I fell in love with Jimmy. He was my hero.

Jimmy was not exactly a stranger. I had been warned over and over again not to speak with strangers by my parents, my brothers and sisters, so I was not breaking any rules. Jimmy was my brother, Louie’s best friend. That day, he became my special friend. I insisted he draw a picture for me and asked him to wait right there while I went inside the house and brought out paper and pencils for him to use.

Jimmy started to draw on a piece of construction paper, a picture of a Scotty dog. This was just for me. He folded it so it became a greeting card with words written inside to cheer me up. This was my first Valentine’s card I ever received, and I will never forget it. I was special to him, and I remained so for the rest of our lives. The attention I received added to my feeling of great worth. Jimmy was my first true love, and it did not matter that I was 7, and he was 20 years older than I was. He was there to comfort and console me many times during our lives.

Today, as I look back and reflect on my relationship with Jimmy, I recall how devastated I was when he became engaged to a local girl in the neighborhood. I was so jealous. It was short lived since the war began, and Jimmy went into the Army.

My infatuation with Jimmy diminished, but my love remained. When World War II was over, the young men came back to their neighborhood where they were greeted and hailed as heroes. I can remember day after day, going from one neighborhood block party to another. By this time, I was a teenager and so much more sophisticated. My interest was in teenage boys and more in tune with the rest of the girls.

The air was filled with romance for the returning heroes. Girls came from everywhere to make the young men feel welcomed. Thankfully, my brothers and their friends all returned home safely. And so, the romances began. It was my sister, Gloria, who captured the eye and won the heart of my first love, Jimmy. When he went away, I was a child, and she was a teenager. But upon his return home, she was a woman, and he was interested. After all these years, I have forgiven her for stealing him away from me. At least he remained in the family.

Jimmy was creative, not aggressive. He was the youngest of three children, and his mother doted on him. He had not held a job most of his years as a young adult. The courtship with my sister changed all that. Under the G.I. Bill, he went back to school and nourished his gift of artistic talent and improved his skill of the trade as an illustrator for Norcross greeting cards. Maybe that first greeting card he made for me inspired him. I like to think so.

Jimmy remained my favorite brother-in-law and was the best man at my wedding. Well maybe, the second best. The close relationship between Jimmy and my husband, Joe, was special. They were good friends until Joe died, and Jimmy was devastated and felt abandoned.

Jimmy was the clown of the family. Actually he was pathos, personified. If anything could happen, it would happen to him. There were stories that all the children of the family grew up with, known as Uncle Jimmy stories. We have collectively decided that these incidents should be published some day.

I can relate to a few sketches here. As a young man, Jimmy was habitually late. He was described as a Dagwood Bumstead from the comic strip, Blondie, bumbling and absent minded. He continually dieted to maintain his desired weight. As a result, he had a brown bag lunch every day. It consisted of hardboiled eggs, a carrot or celery sticks or a piece of fruit with cheese. One morning in his eagerness to grab his lunch and get out of the door, he took the first eggs he noticed on the refrigerator shelf. Unable to find a brown bag, he proceeded to put the eggs in the pocket of his pants.

Jimmy rode the subway to work each day and always carried a book to read. Sometimes he read a mystery, sometimes a western. Today it was a Zane Grey novel. On the crowed subway car, he could not find a seat, so there was no choice but to hang onto the overhead strap. The car came to an abrupt halt, and someone pushed into Jimmy. As the train came into the station, Jimmy felt wet all the way down his leg. He put his hand into his pants pocket and discovered the eggs were not hardboiled. Exiting the train, he went to the men’s room in the subway. Of course, there was no toilet paper available, but he proceeded to wash his hands and empty his pocket of the sticky eggs. He had no handkerchief to use, so the only available solution was to rip out pages of the novel and use them to wipe his pants and hands. This episode is now referred to as the Saga of the Western Omelet.

Jimmy and my sister were supportive when Joe died. They spent several days with my daughters me to help us through this difficult time. It was a hot July day after the funeral and Uncle Jimmy promised the girls he would take them to get a treat. He changed from his slacks to a pair of shorts and proceeded to take the two younger girls for their treat. A vendor selling lemon ices in a paper cup enticed the girls, so Uncle Jimmy ordered one for each. Jimmy fished in his pocket for the money. To his utter embarrassment, he had left the house without his wallet or change. The girls stood there with ices dripping down their hands. He asked the man if he wanted the ices back, since he could not pay. He also told him these girls were recently orphaned by the loss of their father. He promised he would bring back the money if he would let the girls keep the ices, since by this time they were half eaten. The man smiled and said the treat was on him and not to worry.

These were not isolated cases. This was the norm for Jimmy. His escapades endeared him to us, although, I would say they frustrated many. He would smile and portray the “poor soul” and was readily forgiven. I can remember with warm feelings the man who I still say was my first love.

Linda Alessi is a contributing columnist writing about life beyond the younger years.