Nancy Evins: Ferris Bueller’s day out: Mine was great, just not as exciting

It was to the Vanderbilt Bridge Club, and my partner from Nashville came and got me and brought me home. He promised to press a shirt, and I said I was hoping to press my birthday suit, but not to count on it.

I got to play every hand but one when North-South got the contract.

There was one hand I had no idea how to bid, and here it is. See what you would have done with it.



North, my partner, opens one club, and East bids two clubs. I cannot bid three clubs because I have the obligation to get us to game, and partner could pass.

I decide to wait and see which major West selects, and he picks hearts, of course. North now bids three clubs; East bids four hearts, and I now go to five clubs.

My partner, holding 18 points, makes seven clubs as do four other North-South pairs. I did not know the strength of his hand and he, neither mine.

When we discussed it, and I asked what should I have done, he said, “Cue bid East’s suit.” And he was right. What was East’s suit(s)? Hearts and spades since he was bidding Michael’s.

I’m not sure what would have happened after that. Would he have jumped to five clubs, knowing we have at least 28 points between us?

And would I have gone to six clubs? Who knows? I’m impressed with the partnership who got to seven no-trump, but I bet there wasn’t a peep from East at their table with his horrible hand.

Anyway, I had gone to my happy place and really enjoyed myself playing so many hands and learning so much new stuff. The only fly in the ointment was that we came in dead last.

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor.