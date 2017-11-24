Linda Alessi: Reflections of my brother

The corner candy store, the fish market and the Italian bakery are all sensed, even before they come into view. These are the landmarks of any Italian neighborhood. My memory takes me back to when I was a child and walked this familiar place. The feeling of nostalgia comes over me.

As I come to the four-story building where my brother lives, I realize he has spent so many years in this place he calls home. I can see him clearly in his apartment, in his favorite chair with his books and radio at his side. We, the members of the Gangi family, are starting to arrive. There are four generations about to gather today to celebrate my brother, Walter’s 90th birthday.

Entering his apartment, the familiar setting seems to me a little tired and worn. Somehow it reflects the years of living alone. The sparkle of a woman’s touch is gone. Walter’s limited mobility requires objects to be in reach to accommodate him. All this is unimportant and overlooked. The room is filled with Gangi memorabilia. Portraits of Momma and Poppa are prominently displayed. The familiar picture of our four brothers taken so many years ago when they all played softball stands out for all to see. His warm greeting is enough to melt your heart.

Walter suffered a myriad of ailments. His health may be poor, but his spirit and morale is incredibly high. He has managed through the years to navigate the four flights of stairs each day, sometimes going down on his backside, for fear of losing his balance. Walter can be found preparing his own meals. I can recollect many phone calls asking for instructions for a particular family recipe. He has mastered many of Momma’s specialties and takes great pleasure in preparing them for his grandchildren when they visit.

Walter contracted polio at a young age and did not walk. Poppa told us a story that he was treated in some unorthodox method and shortly thereafter he began to walk. He was afflicted late in life with post-polio syndrome. His infirmity never stopped him from enjoying life. He danced at the Roseland Ballroom; he swam in the ocean at Coney Island and enjoyed life to the fullest. He remained home when Lou and Fred went off to war. He was our resource for history, geography and the latest political activities happening.

His wife Connie was the love of his life. They raised their only son, Bill, who became a professor of political science at Saint John’s University in New York. Bill and his wife, Pat, who is a writer, have given Walter the most precious gift...his three grandchildren. All of them are grown, married and have children of their own. Walter was so special to his grandchildren, nieces and nephews of the family. He was always there to listen to the dreams and aspirations of the young people of the family. He really listened and showed his pride. In turn, he is beloved. He encouraged them to pursue education. He was always the confidante, advisor and was never judgmental.

So it was fitting that we should celebrate his 90th birthday and share with him our love. At this time, Walter was the patriarch of our family. He was stooped over, his thick wavy hair had thinned, but his eyes were still bright and clear and so was his mind.

He is gone from our midst now but not gone from our hearts. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives.

Linda Alessi is a contributing columnist writing about life beyond the younger years.