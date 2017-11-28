Dear Abby: Wife’s private photo album makes its way onto the web

I recently found out on social media that my girlfriend’s husband viewed and copied my private photos, and shared them online with mutual male friends of ours. I’m devastated. My girlfriend is sorry to the max.

My husband isn’t yet aware of my exposure to others. I don’t want to tell him, but at the same time, I don’t want some guy spilling the beans. My girlfriend is helping to stop the sharing of my pictures. Should I hope for the best or tell my husband? – ASHAMED IN THE U.S.A.

DEAR ASHAMED: Inform your husband immediately about what happened because he needs to hear it from you.

Your friend’s carelessness in allowing her husband to see – and share – the photos was deplorable. It is nearly impossible now that those images have been posted online to stop their proliferation. That your friend’s husband would display such immaturity and poor judgment by showing them around is shocking.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I are at opposite ends of the political spectrum: I am conservative; she is liberal. We do our best not to argue about our strongly held views, but sometimes we are unsuccessful.

My problem is, she’ll have three TVs going, all tuned to her favorite political channel, while doing housework. I find it annoying. I usually leave the room when she’s going to do prolonged work in our home office and informs me that she will be listening to her channel. It’s the three-TV thing that I would like stopped. What do you suggest? – INUNDATED IN WASHINGTON

DEAR INUNDATED: Your wife should show you the same consideration that you show to her. In this case, she does not have to have three TVs blaring “her” channel throughout your home while she does housecleaning. She should have ONE television set on in the room she is in.

DEAR ABBY: My husband had not seen a dentist in 18 years. I come from a family of dentists, and dental health is very important to me. When I finally convinced my husband to go to the dentist because he’d broken a front tooth, he ended up needing eight extractions!

I’m happy he finally saw a dentist, but he rarely wears the bridges the dentist made for him. He looks like a jack-o’-lantern, and I’m embarrassed to be with him in public. I am having such a hard time with this that I no longer know if I can stay in this marriage.

He is a good man and a great husband and father, but his lack of teeth is almost more than I can handle. Any advice on how I can get him to wear his dentures daily? – EMBARRASSED IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

DEAR EMBARRASSED: Your husband may not be wearing the bridges the dentist made because they are uncomfortable. You may be able to convince him to wear them by encouraging him to return to the dentist who made them and have them adjusted until they fit properly.

