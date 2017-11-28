Xavier Smith: Grit and fire to rocky bottom

The almost hire of Greg Schiano as the head coach of the Volunteers football program has several layers to it, most of which can be credited to the social media storm that followed the “leaked” announcement that he would take over the program.

I wasn’t familiar with Schiano before the fiasco, but judging from the posts and tweets of diehard Volunteers fans, it seems most people are very familiar with Schiano – or so they think.

I understand why fans had some questions about the potential hiring, especially in regards to what Schiano knew and didn’t know or did and didn’t do while at Penn State. However, I don’t understand giving him the chance to discuss the rumors and his role before he was burned at the stake in the middle of Knoxville.

Common sense told me that there’s no way a program would touch Schiano with a 50-foot stick if there was even a chance he played a role in the sexual assault scandal and cover up at Penn State, especially a program like Ohio State, ran by Urban Meyer.

If fans didn’t want Schiano because of his coaching record (keep in mind was at Rutgers) then that’s fine, but to cast him as unfit leader of a football program because of a rumor that has zero substantiated evidence is wrong in my mind. The court of public opinion is not always based in facts and evidence.

The Grizzlies shocked their fans in another way this week as they fired head coach David Fizdale, one of the most respected coaches in the league. All indications point to NBA All-Star Marc Gasol as the main reason behind the firing, which came less than 24 hours after Gasol complained about being benched in the fourth quarter of a game.

After the firing, word came out the two men had friction for awhile, which continued to surface, especially during the team’s recent eight-game losing streak.

Team front offices will side with the star player over the head coach 95 percent of the time in the NBA, but this is one instant where it feels the coach was fired for things that were beyond his control.

Fizdale didn’t pay $300 million to two players who can’t consistently stay healthy, draft terrible prospects, fill the roster with mediocre talent nor did he ship off Zach Randolph, Vince Carter and Tony Allen, all of whom epitomized Memphis’ grit-and-grind persona around the league.

The Fizdale dismissal highlights the organization’s instability as he was the sixth head coach in the last 10 years, similarly the Volunteers will search for its fourth head coach since 2008.

Both programs need a cultural change if they want to be successful. Unfortunately, it seems things will get worse before they get better.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.