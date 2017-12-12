John McMillin: Crye-Leike realtors raise funds for local nonprofits

Sweet lovers crowded Mt. Juliet’s Crye-Leike office to take advantage of its 14th annual Sweet Tooth auction to benefit United Way partner programs. Visitors could bid on any of more than 100 cakes, cookies, jams and jellies, decorations and even a concert from a local musical group. All totaled, the local realty professionals and friends raised just less than $10,000 for local programs that help our community.

Auctioneer and realtor Jimmy Deatrick kept Mt. Juliet auction participants engaged telling them “…remember, you’re not just buying a cake, you’re helping a good cause so bid high.” Realtor Joann Pucciarelli also reminded bidders that many of the goodies were made the night before the auction by Crye-Leike’s own realtors after they had already worked a full day.

We are proud to be a part of these fundraisers, and we’re humbled by the hard work that goes into them. The Sweet Tooth auction is unique to Crye-Leike and is a now well-established tradition. This year’s proceeds will go directly to three United Way partner programs. Like so many donors, the donors at Crye-Leike like to choose where their money benefits, so this year the proceeds will benefit the Mt. Juliet Senior Center, Empower Me Day Camp and Mt. Juliet Help Center.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.