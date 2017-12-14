Sinclaire Sparkman: Goodbye net neutrality, hello expensive free speech

What it really boils down to, though, is the ability of internet providers to slap consumers in the wallet.

All of us that care about not paying more to get certain websites like we pay more to get channels on the television breathed a big sigh of relief a couple years ago when the Obama administration protected net neutrality with these regulations. Most comments with #NetNeutrality on Thursday afternoon expressed extreme malcontent with the FCC’s 3-2 decision to roll back the rules, including grim views of how deregulating the internet will make us like overregulated Russia and also have us paying $16 per month for social media services like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

I’m going to have to say, everyone breath. Many big companies that rely on the internet for their business have spoken out against the rollback of net neutrality, saying that they support a free platform and weakening the regulations is not what they want. I have a feeling this is because they’d be paying rent to provide fair access to their service. Making the platform about free speech –– which, don’t get me wrong, is a big part of the reason I’m sickened to even have to write this column –– just inspires the hundreds of million opposing tweets to support them not having to pay more.

This is America. If there’s money to be made, the big cats usually find it and exploit whoever has capital until all he or she can do is whine about it on Twitter. And so another moneymaking opportunity was born.

The reason given for rolling back the protection of net neutrality is largely based on the idea that giving internet providers free reign to reign in content by charging more will inspire better market competition. How does this “healthier competition” affect those of us out here in the country with only one internet provider to choose from? It doesn’t do anything for us except make us pay more, and then even then, we may not have fair access to everything.

It’s tough to speak out about things like this. Everything in this world feels like a political move, and when you say anything you end up with the vulnerability of just giving in to the rhetoric and supporting one side or the other. Forming an opinion is dangerous to those of us that have grown up with the internet, but this threatens the very thing that has allowed us to break the mold and crawl out from underneath the oppressive politically charged world that we largely escape from by finding and creating stupid funny YouTube videos and silly memes.

I think a lot of people are going overboard about what this is going to cost us, but don’t let anyone fool you, this is about the money, and it is likely that there will come a day when we pay for websites like we pay for channels on the television. As the root of evil, greed is a good indicator of just who wears the black hat in any given situation.

We have freedom of expression, sure, but you may have to pay for the platform.

As much as this seems unfair, all hope is not lost. Many providers say they’re committed to net neutrality. Don’t give in to the fear mongering that is taking over the airwaves. It may be months before we see these things start taking place, things that were already happening even with the regulations in place.

Many states are already suing the F.C.C. to regain some net neutrality protections.

The best thing you can do is call or write to your representative to tell them to fight for net neutrality as more laws and regulations surface.

Sinclaire Sparkman is The Democrat’s news editor. Email her at ssparkman@lebanondemocrat.com.