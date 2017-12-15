Linda Alessi: It was Josie’s own choice

I think we should always listen to that inner voice that directs us. It was just a feeling, but we knew we had to go just at that time.

She was terminally ill and spent the last weeks there. All of her children rallied around her. She had travelled a long hard road, sometimes failing in the choice of her direction. No matter, the end was near.

As we entered the room, she gave us a look of recognition, and tears came to her eyes. She held on to my hand and reached for her son, my husband, Joe. She had waited for us to come and say goodbye.

Mothers have been memorialized, sanctified and generally venerated. This may be true in most cases, but there is always an exception to the rule. Josie was the exception.

As I look back in reflection, I have come to understand the woman she was. She was living in an era when the role of a woman was clearly defined. I can still picture Josie sitting under our big elm tree in our backyard, appreciating the flowers and vegetable garden my husband lovingly tended. It was reminiscent of her youth growing up on her father’s small farm in Lodi, New Jersey.

When she came to live with us the year before her death, she could not get used to the chirping of the birds and the noisy chatter of the crickets. We would find her some mornings with tissues or wads of cotton in her ears to keep out the noise. It was remarkable since she lived most of her adult life in Brooklyn, New York, with the loud clamber of the West End trains going by all day and all night. Then she said the quiet kept her awake.

The daughter of Italian immigrants, Josie saw a world around her in the 1920s of flappers, prohibition and a zest for life. This was for others, but not her. She, like many other women of her time and circumstance, was obliged to be submissive to the will of her parents and then a spouse. For Josie, this was difficult. She was feisty and strong willed. She was resentful, and this began a pattern in her life of inappropriate actions.

Josie, with her hazel green eyes and auburn hair, was a beautiful young woman of 16 with romantic ideas and dreams. The twinkle in her eyes shone brightly as she often spoke of her first love. He was a young boy from Lodi, who would meet her each day after school, carry her books and walk home with her hand in hand.

They would talk and plan and dream, as all young lovers do, of the day they would be married. Marriage was planned for her, as women had indeed little to say if the parents had arranged a union. She and her young man were soon shattered by the plans made. She was to marry another man who would take care of her, and her role was to be dutiful and submissive. Those were different times. The cast was set; she was to be a wife and mother.

Josie had an ally in her father, but her mother was determined and would not listen to Josie lament. I understand today, the frustration and hopelessness that Josie must have felt, trapped in a situation with no way out.

Years of a loveless marriage continued, with a child coming every two years. Eight children were born, each knowing the parents had little or no love for each other. The parents endured as if it was a test, each challenging the other. No one became the winner. The children were always the losers.

This was a long arduous road for Josie, who suffered physical and mental abuse from her husband. After 20 years of marriage, Josie strayed. Today, it is not so shocking, but then it was scandalous. Josie was strong willed, impulsive and spontaneous. I can remember her relating incidences that illustrated these traits.

She learned to get by with guile and subterfuge in order to steal some happiness. Josie became involved in an affair with her first love. He had also married and had a family. Many times they would meet discreetly in the dark, and she admitted these were some of the happiest moments of her life. They were soul mates and should have been together in the beginning, and many would have been spared much anguish. The need to feel wanted and desirable overwhelmed her at times and so she would find solace and love in her illicit affair.

After 22 years of marriage, Josie had the courage to leave her husband. Struggling, she raised her family on her own with little or no money. These were had times for the children. She had to find ways to keep her family fed and warm. The boys would walk down to the railroad tracts to collect coal that dropped along the way, and fill the empty flour sacks, according to Josie’s instructions. They needed the coal for the open stove used for cooking and heating the kitchen. When she spoke of those hard times, her eyes would fill with tears, which she quickly brushed away.

Other times the boys shined shoes or sold shopping bags. The youngest, my Joe, would always be the most successful. People felt sorry for him since he looked so forlorn. When the boys shined shoes, they would only shine one shoe of each person so not to lose either customer. Both would wait to have the other shoe shined.

Josie always appealed to her father to help her. In later years when her daughter married and struggled to survive with her own family, Josie would visit regularly.

Josie had seen a lovely coat in a store window on her way home from work. She could not afford it on the small salary she made as a finisher in a garment factory. But oh how she wanted that coat. One day she noticed a pile of clothes in the hallway of her daughter’s apartment, put aside for the trash. She took the coat, which was tattered and torn from heap. She wore this coat to visit her father. Seeing her in this old worn out coat he took pity on her and offered her the money to buy the new coat.

I recall hearing some of the stories about Josie from my husband and his siblings. Each of them had their own perception of their mother. Some saw a selfish woman and resented her. Others felt she did the best she could under the circumstances. The children resented her relationship with the man who came to live with them. They were embarrassed by the townspeople who new both of the families affected by their actions.

Josie and her children did recall some tender moments when they shared special time together. She was a great storyteller and sometimes she would gather the young ones around her. They would sit on the kitchen floor, close to the open stove to keep warm. She would then open a great big bag of unshelled peanuts and ration them out to the children as she told them stories. This was a good memory they recalled since they were together and getting the attention they so badly needed. Josie did find some happiness in her later years. In her late 40s, she lived with her childhood sweetheart. She was devoted and faithful to him until his death. She sacrificed much for the love of this man, and he for her. I do not judge or condone her behavior, but understand her and empathize with her.

My husband, Joe, and I and our family displayed love, respect and affection for her. I believe in the end she became closer to her children and grandchildren. I know they came to understand her human frailty and forgave her. Josie’s choices affected her life and certainly the lives of her children. We have all made choices we may regret, but hopefully we can forgive others and ourselves.

Linda Alessi is a Lebanon Democrat contributing columnist writing about life in the younger years.