John McMillin: Long-term donors key to success in helping our community

Fundraising is an increasingly difficult task even with, or perhaps because of, the internet. This path we find ourselves on is evident in the nonprofit world. Who would have thought that donor retention is just as or more important than recruiting new donors? This is a consideration for nonprofits because, primarily, the internet.

I remember watching television when I was just a child and hearing my dad say, “that thing is the worst invention of all time. Families used to talk to each other.” I wonder how many dads say that now about the internet or cellphones. The internet has changed everything.

For example, just a few years earlier, any board meeting would have included a discussion of how many new donors we have. What can we do to acquire new folks into the fold? We still have active discussions about this very thing, but keeping the donors we recruited is, now, more important than ever.

Why would keeping donors be more important than recruiting new ones? Well, believe it or not, it is a fact that few donors donate major gifts in the first second or even third year. Typically, leadership givers don’t wear that badge of honor until their fourth or fifth year of giving. This fact, noted in a recent major gift study, explained it takes that long for a donor to acquire 18-24 different “touch points” or areas of contact with a particular agency or cause before they develop a desire to give a larger percentage of their hard-earned money to any particular cause.

While we value all donors, fundraising to help your community is made easier by repeat donors. Think of it much like retailers. They need every customer who walks through the door, but repeat customers are usually the bread and butter of your organization. They’re the ones who tell others about what it is you do, and they develop a fierce brand loyalty.

Also, it costs more to go after new donors. This doesn’t mean we don’t want every new campaign we can get. Believe me, we need it. Still, we have companies that have weathered many storms. They donated to us even when it was difficult to financially justify doing so. They invested in their community, believing it would help their community, their business and their employees.

Are we going to give up seeking new donors? Nope, not a chance. Increasingly, we need to make our long-term donors more aware of the key role they play in our success in helping UWWUC and Wilson County. We’re thankful for every dollar and to those amongst you who have made a donation for years, know we treasure the value of your investment in our community.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.