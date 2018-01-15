Sarah Haston: Personalized marketing through kindness, manners

Introduce yourself to your customers –

My children often receive an allowance based on their behavior, school work and house hold chores on a routine basis. They have their favorite ice cream shop they frequent, their favorite dining spots in town and their favorite boutiques. It doesn’t take them long to decide where they want to go when they have extra money to spend. They feel like the owners of these stores are their “friends”. I assure you they have never been to their house or broken bread together, but in their heart and minds they classify them as “friends.” The reason why is simple… they are always greeted with a kind “hello” and a smile! They are asked questions about school, their extra-curricular activities and what they have been up to. I use children as an example because a child’s heart is more open to kindness and thoughtfulness. We as adults sometimes are too busy to chat, and too busy to listen. A child in all their sweetness, builds the relationship and becomes loyal to the merchant. I understand we all want customers who have more than the occasional $5-$10 to spend, but this tip can be used with all of our customers. There is nothing more frustrating than walking into an establishment and the workers can’t stop their own conversation for two seconds to greet you when you walk in. It’s more than customer service, its basic manners and being polite.

Genuine Conversation-

Get to know the people who come into your business. There is something to say for those business owners and managers who know their customers. Customers like to go back because of the conversation they had, the chit chat and this adds to the overall experience. Think about how great it makes you feel when people remember you and ask about your family. I was riding in the car with a friend last weekend and she was telling me about her new car. She was of course excited about her purchase and was showing me all the features, but not in a bragging way in a prideful way. The best part of this ride was how happy she was with her purchase! She also told me she bought this new vehicle from the same gentleman she had purchased her past vehicles from – I didn’t ask her why she went back, but she told me without even realizing it. She expressed how grateful she was to her salesman and how he follows up with her and checks-in on her and her family. She didn’t even realize she was in the market for a new car and she not only bought one, but she couldn’t be happier about it.

Helping by Listening-

Have you ever heard that statement “you can help by listening?” Today everyone wants to be heard, so much so, that social media, talk shows and radio shows there are full of people constantly talking at us and giving us their opinions. Try to switch this with your customers and listen to them. After you greet them, listen to what they say, what they want, what they are looking for and how they are. If you are going to build a relationship and partner with communication, which is a two-way street, you have to be able to listen to what they are saying.

Ideally the best way to build your personalized marketing skills is to think about your favorite places and duplicate the experience for your customers. It’s as simple as the golden rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matt. 7:12).

Sarah Haston is economic development director in Lebanon.