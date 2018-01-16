Xavier Smith: Progress is often misunderstood

A lot of my thinking came after I attended the Centerstage Theatre Co.’s production of “The Meeting,” which depicted a fictional meeting between King and fellow Civil Rights Movement leader Malcolm X. If you didn’t get a chance to catch the shows over the weekend, you missed great performances from the group.

Throughout “The Meeting,” the two leaders struggle to make their counterpart see things from the other side of the spectrum. King, a minister and proponent of non-violent activism, and Malcolm X, who believed nonviolence would not lead to equality, constantly questioned each other’s tactics.

I remember the first time I hear about Malcolm X. I was in elementary school and he was presented opposite of King, in the same way Native Americans are presented opposite of Christopher Columbus - one good and one bad.

However, history books have a way of neglecting to mention certain things that are pertinent to a tale and put things into perspective. Johnnie Newsom, who portrayed Malcolm X’s bodyguard Rashad, said something that I’ve said for years about Malcolm X.

“Oftentimes, he was portrayed as the bad guy, because he wasn’t the nonviolent Martin Luther King. He was the opposite, but I think what you have to look at is that his violence – as people saw it - wasn’t him saying, ‘Go out into the community and cause all of this trouble and everything.’ He was saying, ‘protect yourself,’” Newsom said.

Protect yourself. Malcolm X was vilified in the same time and world where police dogs and high-pressured water hoses were used against innocent school children. He was vilified in a time that followed days when the Sunday afternoon gathering to hang an innocent Black person was normal.

In a country built upon violence and that still practices violence in several aspects of daily life, some people still view a “violent” man who sought equality for all people as a villain.

Malcolm X, in the same breathe that President Donald Trump, didn’t always say the “politically correct” thing, but he said things in hopes that his people who achieve equality one day. Even if you don’t agree with what Malcolm X said or did, how do you explain the polar opposite person - a Baptist minister – being beaten, jailed and harassed for wanting to achieve the same thing?

King showed that statues or education does not prevent certain people from thinking a certain way about you or treating you a certain way. However, he showed that if you keep the faith and work for something bigger than yourself, than nothing anybody can say or do will stop you from reaching whatever goal you set for yourself and others.

He showed that progress is often misunderstood, but it’s progress nonetheless.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.