Jacob Smith: It hasn’t gotten any easier

Every March, I’ll usually fill out about three or four March Madness brackets, sure that this will be the year I strike gold and get all of my predictions perfect.

Of course, my bracket is usually ruined by my unwillingness to predict Kentucky losing, even when they barely make it in.

Somewhere around the second day of the tournament, I usually end up ripping my bracket up and throwing it away out of despair. This year, though, I was comforted by a story from March 17, 1992 by Associated Press sports writer Hal Bock.

“OK, you’ve got the NCAA tournament grid spread out in front of you, waiting to be analyzed, he starts. Now what? How do you translate these 64 teas sprinkled over eight regional sites across America into a Final Four at Minneapolis?

The tournament committee has doped the whole thing out for you, right there in the grid. The four No. 1 seeds are the projected Final Four.

History tells us that despite the best intentions of the committee and the easiest path through the tournament minefield, the top seeds often go astray. That’s why this exercise is called March Madness.”

In 2018, the four No. 1 seeds are Virginia in the South, Xavier in the West, Villanova in the East and Kansas in the Midwest. To this day, a No. 16 team has never beaten a No. 1 team. A few 15-seeds have 2-seeds, including Middle Tennessee’s own MTSU with one of the biggest upsets ever over Michigan State in 2016.

Beyond the top two seeds in the first round of each region though, it’s really anybody’s game.

Nowadays, the vast majority of March Madness brackets are filled out online. Warren Buffet is offering $1 million every year for life to any of his employees who can pick a perfect NCAA tournament bracket through the Sweet 16. Of the 18.8 million brackets filled out on ESPN last year, only 18 got the Sweet 16 right, and none were perfect at the end.

In the four years Buffett has run similar contests, no one has taken home the grand prize.

Statistically, it has to happen someday. Millions of brackets are filled out every year. ESPN even offers the option to just have the computer randomly generate your picks for the whole tournament on its app. Last year, a West Virginia steel worker picked 31 out of the first 32 games correctly and won $100,000 for having the bracket that stayed intact the longest.

One of these days, someone will get lucky and pick a perfect bracket. Who knows? Maybe this is the year.

