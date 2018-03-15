Jim Kubic: Who decides?

He was dirty, had long hair, a beard, was wearing dirty clothes and although I didn’t get close enough to him to know for sure, he appeared as though he would smell bad. The homeless man was asked by the pastor, unbeknownst to us, to walk around the church, attempt to engage people, sit close to the front and make his presence known however he could without creating a disturbance.

As I watched this man walk around the church, I can remember thinking I should talk to him. I am ashamed to admit I did not. I was afraid he would ask me for something or perhaps I might be obligated to do something for him. So, I sat and watched as others engaged him in their different ways – some with obvious contempt, some with an attitude of dismissiveness and some with compassion.

Once the service started, our pastor called the man onto the stage and introduced him. He wasn’t a homeless man. He was one of our associate pastors dressed up to look homeless. The pastor wanted to test the congregation and see how we would treat someone that wasn’t “like” us. I failed miserably.

However, I learned two powerful lessons that day. First, treating everyone with respect, regardless of their life situation, is the calling and responsibility of anyone calling themselves Christians. Secondly, and most significantly, I learned it isn’t for me to determine who belongs and who doesn’t.

In Matthew 23:13, we hear Jesus teaching this same lesson when He says, “But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees – those of you that think you are religious – because you shut off the kingdom of heaven from people; for you do not enter in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in emphasis mine.” Jesus isn’t just talking to me in this passage. He is talking to anyone who has ever asked themselves the question, “What is ‘that’ person doing here?”

How often, in our false piety, do we look down our noses in our own self-righteous snobbery and determine who should be allowed into the kingdom of heaven and who shouldn’t?

How often do we look at someone and based on how they are dressed, their tattoos, their long hair or their social status, decide that they can’t possibly be worthy of the kingdom of heaven? For our sakes, I hope the answer is never.

My intent in writing this column is to issue a challenge to us all. Instead of determining for ourselves who should enter and who shouldn’t, let us rely on the spirit of God to show us how to treat everyone we meet with the same mercy, tenderness and graciousness Christ showed us. After all, if our sins were known the first time we ever walked into a church, if our filthy unrighteousness could be seen or maybe could still be seen, I am certain we would look far worse than any homeless man coming in off the street.

Let us all remember this lesson from Jesus the next time we set our eyes upon someone the world may have rejected and instead of rejecting them ourselves. Let us love them as Christ loves us.

Jim Kubic is pastor of Launchpoint Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.