Nancy Evins: Bang, bang: This is a holdup

South has opened one diamond with West overcalling one spade, and North makes a takeout double to show four hearts. East passes, South rebids diamonds, and it is passed out.

West leads the king of spades. Why wouldn’t South take his ace and start setting up his other suits? South has no clue as to how many spades are in East’s hand, so since he never wants East to get into the lead, South holds off playing the ace until he must…and it works. South certainly doesn’t want East to get into the lead and lead a club.

This should be an easier way to decide how long to holdup, and that is to use the rule of 11. The rule is to subtract the number of the card that was led from 11. This only works in a no-trump bid.

You would then count those in your hand and those in dummy that are the higher than the number led, and whatever is left over will be in the other opponent’s hand.

You can look at the opponent’s hand record to see if he does, indeed, make the lead from four. If he has marked that he does, you can also ask his partner how he interprets that lead.

I did this on a hand long ago. I don’t know if my opponents didn’t really understand this rule, had gone to sleep or wanted to be dishonest. Or maybe they counted from the wrong end.

Using this rule, I counted and found out – so I thought – that East could have only one number higher, so with dummy ace, queen and 10 in one suit, I finessed for the king, and it lost.

Well, that was the only one, so when I got back into my hand and had ace and 10 left on board, I knew I could make an overtrick by finessing to the 10. Going up with the ace would provide nine tricks, but with all this knowledge, I finessed the 10, and it lost – and so did my contract. And so did my temper, though I managed to keep it under control while questioning both of these dirty rats.

They thought it was hilarious, and perhaps I should have called the director but I had heard players could do whatever they wanted since it fooled their partner also. You could fool either one of them most of the time, and I have sulked over this for a decade now.

I don’t know what this has to do with holdups, but it’s still on my mind, so more about holdups next week. Any stories on your end about how you played a hand and either knew when to do it or not?

Nancy Evins, of Lebanon, is a certified bridge instructor. Email her at na_evins@att.net.