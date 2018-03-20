Cooking with JoJo: London broil: a cut above the rest?

A proper London broil consists of a marinade and cooking over a high heat briefly on each side and cut thinly across the grain to produce a tender and flavorful piece of meat.

After thoroughly mixing the ingredients below for the marinade, place the steak in a Ziploc bag, pour over to coat both sides and place in the fridge overnight or in the morning before work. Take the steak out of the bag and let it come up to room temperature 30-45 minutes before cooking to ensure it does not tense up from extreme temperature changes.

This makes for a much more tender steak and will allow you time to prepare your sides. Sear for two to three minutes per side in a preheated pan on high heat with no oil to form a nice crust.

As with any steak, once it is done, let it rest five to 10 minutes before cutting. The steak will come out of the pan rare to medium rare but will continue to cook from what is known as carry-over heat and will become more of a medium, depending on thickness.

When cutting, use a sharp knife and cut at an angle with the back of the knife tilted toward you to create medium thin strips across the grain.

What you’ll need:

2-3 pound top round, also known as London broil, but any cut will do.

Marinade

• ¼ tsp. salt.

• ¼ tsp. fresh cracked pepper.

• 1 tsp. rosemary.

• 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped.

• 1 tsp. oregano.

• ¼ cup olive oil.

• 2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce.

• ¼ cup balsamic or sherry vinegar.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.