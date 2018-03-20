Telling Tales: A big thank you goes to Blake Leonard

This week, our middle child finally decided on her college of choice. My column was going to be all about our Zoe. It was going to be light, maybe funny and probably a little sad, too, because whenever I think of my children flying the coop, I become melancholy.

But this morning as I grabbed my coffee and sat at my computer to begin to compose my column, my fingers aimlessly first scrolled through Facebook. And there, in one of the photos, I ran across a photo of Blake Leonard.

Blake is the son of Leah and Daniel Leonard. Leah was my first friend when I moved to Lebanon. We were neighbors.

Little Blake was their first born child. We shared birthday parties and backyard plastic pool parties. I have photos of Blake and Zoe, from many a Halloween, when we would walk the neighborhood together.

We moved across town when they were both in elementary school, so like all things do, certain things came to an end. But Leah and I have remained friends. She is one of those people who I can always count on, and while we don’t see each other often, when we do, it’s like time stopped.

But I digress, so there was Blake on Facebook. Leah had posted a photo of him from his Navy boot camp graduation.

I hit “like” and scrolled on past.

But then, a minute later, another photo popped up of Blake dressed in his finest Navy attire proudly standing for a photo. He looked so grown up, so strong. I stopped at the photo and clicked to enlarge it. Then enlarged it some more.

He looked a little different than I remembered. He had purpose in his eyes.

And while Zoe picking a college is a big deal in our little life. The fact that Blake Leonard has joined the Navy is a big deal in all our lives.