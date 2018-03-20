Xavier Smith: A Blue Devil blast from the past

I remember plenty of times, even to this day, when we’re driving around somewhere or she’s with her friends and they’ll remember vividly where something was or how it looked and changed.

As much as Lebanon has changed in my 26 years of living here, a lot is still the same for me – all of my elementary and middle schools are pretty much the same, and shopping places, restaurants and other things haven’t changed too much. Obviously, businesses have left, such as the Carver skating rink on Old Murfreesboro Road or Martin Theatre in the current Kmart shopping center, but for the most part, a lot of the places that make up my adolescence memories are still in tact.

However, there’s one place that’s special to most Lebanon natives – the old Lebanon High School on Harding Drive.

I remember watching the Blue Devils during the late and mid-2000s and wanting to wear the jerseys and feel that atmosphere one day. I remember mornings when my mother would drop off someone at the school and just thinking it was a completely different world than anything I could imagine.

I started attending Lebanon High School in 2005, and like most freshmen, I had no clue about anything when it came to high school. But in the course of four years, I had some of my best and worst moments at 415 Harding Drive.

I was reminded of those moments Monday when I went to tour the facility, which is now home to the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex.

I entered the building at the former breezeway and immediately felt nostalgia as I looked at the bricks that made up the former exterior of the breezeway.

Throughout the tour of the facility, which took about an hour, I found myself either remembering completely where I was – such as in the secret passage between classrooms in the former English hall – or questioning exactly where I was in the school.

There were moments when a visual, such as looking outside the building before coming to the former library and current school board meeting room, put me back in 2005-2009, and I remembered different things about that time.

I, like I’m sure all of Sunday’s visitors to the facility, could remember certain classrooms and hangouts such as the infamous “T.”

Walking through the facility truly made me appreciate the job Wilson County Schools officials and design team did to preserve the essence of the building, while making it a beautiful facility.

We all want to be able to show our children where we went to school and our favorite spots growing up, and I truly appreciate how the building allows alumni to do that.

Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil.

Xavier Smith is a staff writer for The Democrat. Email him at xsmith@lebanondemocrat.com and follow him on Twitter @wilsonnewswritr.