John McMillin: Publix continues as local United Way’s largest donor

Publix, once again, achieved top leadership giver with the largest employee giving campaign for United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland.

Publix and Publix employees exceeded every fundraising campaign in our 13 county service area, by raising more than $129,000 to help our local United Way fight for income stability, educational resources and health while also helping those less fortunate in our own hometowns.

Each of our local stores, one in Providence Commons in Mt. Juliet, one in north Mt. Juliet and one in Lebanon, raise at least seven times as much as an average company campaign in our service area. With a new Publix store built in Cookeville, we expect the Publix corporation and their employees will continue to set the pace for giving even further throughout our service area. Needless to say, we’re excited to welcome another store to one of our communities.

There are many businesses that support our local residents through our United Way. They like to know their donations make a difference and hearing “thank you” from many of you helps a great deal. I hope that you, our readers, will help me in thanking Publix by simply taking the time to say thank you for all they do for our communities. They also raise funds and materials for other nonprofits and concerns, just so you know, so we are especially grateful for all their support and their generosity.

I’ve told this story before, but it’s a great truth. Publix founder George Jenkins was once asked how much money he thought he’d be worth if he hadn’t given so much away. His reply was quick and sure. He said, “…probably nothing.”

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at john@givetouwwc.org.