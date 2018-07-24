Ann Haney: Enter the judgment free zone

To better understand this, we must expose the root to stop the continuing growth of a consuming problem. Why does there seem to be so much judgment against those who are not the same as others. Fear is indeed the root of the problem. We live in a competitive world where success is not easily obtained. People have traded teamwork for the “me” mentality because they fear others will take their opportunity for success. The misconception is this is “there is not enough success for everyone.” Success awaits all who have a desire to progress, however many have failed to understand that helping others is the fuel that feeds success. We have all heard fear stands for false evidence appearing real. This is still true. Love has been replaced by fear.

Last week, a CVS manager falsely accused a Chicago woman of using a coupon illegally. Police were called, and as it turned out, the customer was in the right, and the coupon was indeed legitimate. Was this an example of fear based upon racial differences? Was there a need for police intervention? It is under investigation currently, but people do have a tendency to fear what is different and often this is what costs them their success.

This is not an isolated event from one racial side to the other. We see this happening on both sides, and it must not be used as a platform to establish rights of a specific group. All people are called to freedom and entitled to live a life worthy of success no matter their differences.

Legalism is part of the problem we see. So how do we live outside of legalism and return to love? Here is something to think about.

Labels identify the contents inside of a product, but only when that product is opened and the label has been cut away are the contents fully useable and beneficial to one self and others.

Religion is often a label that keeps a person trapped inside laws and behaviors that hinder the spread of the message. Christianity, on the other hand, is the cutting away of religious labels, joining together with all believers to spread the love of Jesus to a hurting world.

When you stop struggling to live legalistic, you’ll freely be able to love everyone. Freedom is available to all and all should strive to be better every day as they help others do the same.

“You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh, rather, serve one another humbly in love.... “Love your neighbor as yourself,” Galations 5:13-14.

So let me ask you. Are you treating others as well as you do yourself?

